Notice of Substantial Fact

"Details of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and its Agenda, as well as of Certain Resolutions Passed by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)"

1. General data

1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making organization) or name (for a non-profit organization) of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company the Issuer: 1.2. The Issuer's address as specified in the Unified State 42/44 Pervomayskaya Street, Saratov, Register of Legal Entities: Saratov Region, 410031 1.3. The Issuer's primary state registration number 1076450006280 (OGRN) (if any): 1.4. The Issuer's taxpayer identification number (TIN) 6450925977 (if any): 1.5. The Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of 04247-Е Russia: 1.6. Web page address used by the Issuer for information http://www.rossetivolga.ru disclosure: http://www.e- disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131 1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact) 04.08.2023 about which the Notice is made:

2. Content of the Notice Information on the quorum of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the voting results: 11 out of 11 elected members of the Board of Directors took part in the meeting. The quorum for the meeting of the Board of Directors was present.

Voting results on the issues:

ISSUE NO. 2: "FOR" - 11, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 0.

ISSUE NO. 3: "FOR" - 10, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 1. Content of the resolutions passed by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board):

ISSUE NO. 2. On approval of the internal document of Rosseti Volga, PJSC: Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti Volga, PJSC and Subsidiaries of Rosseti Volga, PJSC.

RESOLUTION:

1. Approve the internal document of Rosseti Volga, PJSC: Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti Volga, PJSC and Subsidiaries of Rosseti Volga, PJSC in accordance with Appendix 2 to this resolution.

2. Recognize as invalid the Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti, PJSC and SDCs of Rosseti, PJSC approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC as an internal document of the Company dd. 30.06.2020 (Minutes No. 3 dd. 03.07.2020) from the date of this resolution.

THE RESOLUTION WAS PASSED.

ISSUE NO. 3. On approval of the Regulation on Remuneration and Material Incentives for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC.

RESOLUTION: