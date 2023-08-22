Notice of Substantial Fact
"Details of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and its Agenda, as well as of Certain Resolutions Passed by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)"
1. General data
1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making
organization) or name (for a non-profit organization) of
Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company
the Issuer:
1.2. The Issuer's address as specified in the Unified State
42/44 Pervomayskaya Street, Saratov,
Register of Legal Entities:
Saratov Region, 410031
1.3. The Issuer's primary state registration number
1076450006280
(OGRN) (if any):
1.4. The Issuer's taxpayer identification number (TIN)
6450925977
(if any):
1.5. The Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of
04247-Е
Russia:
1.6. Web page address used by the Issuer for information
http://www.rossetivolga.ru
disclosure:
http://www.e-
disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131
1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact)
04.08.2023
about which the Notice is made:
2. Content of the Notice
- Information on the quorum of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the voting results: 11 out of 11 elected members of the Board of Directors took part in the meeting. The quorum for the meeting of the Board of Directors was present.
Voting results on the issues:
ISSUE NO. 2: "FOR" - 11, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 0.
ISSUE NO. 3: "FOR" - 10, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 1.
- Content of the resolutions passed by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board):
ISSUE NO. 2. On approval of the internal document of Rosseti Volga, PJSC: Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti Volga, PJSC and Subsidiaries of Rosseti Volga, PJSC.
RESOLUTION:
1. Approve the internal document of Rosseti Volga, PJSC: Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti Volga, PJSC and Subsidiaries of Rosseti Volga, PJSC in accordance with Appendix 2 to this resolution.
2. Recognize as invalid the Anti-corruption Policy of Rosseti, PJSC and SDCs of Rosseti, PJSC approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC as an internal document of the Company dd. 30.06.2020 (Minutes No. 3 dd. 03.07.2020) from the date of this resolution.
THE RESOLUTION WAS PASSED.
ISSUE NO. 3. On approval of the Regulation on Remuneration and Material Incentives for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC.
RESOLUTION:
- Approve the Regulation on Remuneration and Material Incentives for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC in accordance with Appendix 3 to this resolution of the Board of Directors, extending its effect to the period since 29.06.2023.
- Recognize as invalid the Regulation on Material Incentives and Benefit Plan for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC, approved by the decision of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga,
PJSC dd. 22.07.2011 (Minutes No. 2 dd. 26.07.2011)1 taking into account the amendments made by the decision of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC dd. 12.08.2021 (Minutes No. 4 dd. 13.08.2021) since 29.06.2023.
3. Approve the restated list of positions included in the category of senior managers of the Company in accordance with Appendix 4 to this resolution of the Board of Directors, extending its effect to the period since 29.06.2023.
1 Bonuses for 2022 are paid to Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC according to the Regulation on Material Incentives and Benefit Plan for Senior Managers of Rosseti Volga, PJSC, approved by the decision of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC dd. 22.07.2011 (Minutes No. 2 dd. 26.07.2011) taking into account the amendments made by the decision of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC dd. 12.08.2021 (Minutes No. 4 dd. 13.08.2021).
THE RESOLUTION WAS PASSED.
- Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer where the resolutions were passed: August 02, 2023.
- Date and number of the Minutes of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory
Board) where the resolutions were passed: Minutes No. 3 dd. August 04, 2023.
- If the agenda of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) contains issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities, the identification attributes of such securities shall be indicated: the agenda does not contain any issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities.
3. Signature
- Head of the Department of
Corporate Governance
and Shareholder Relations
(by virtue of Power of Attorney
I. V. Kakutina
No. D/23-269 dd. 12.07.2023)
(signature)
3.2. Date
August 04, 2023
