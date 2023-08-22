Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company

42/44 Pervomayskaya Street, Saratov, Saratov Region, 410031

1076450006280

6450925977

04247-Е

http://www.rossetivolga.ru http://www.e- disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131

08.08.2023

Notice of Substantial Fact

"Details of the Meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and its Agenda"

1. General data

1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making organization) or name (for a non-profit organization) of the Issuer:

1.2. The Issuer's address as specified in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities:

1.3. The Issuer's primary state registration number (OGRN) (if any):

1.4. The Issuer's taxpayer identification number (TIN) (if any):

1.5. The Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of Russia:

1.6. Web page address used by the Issuer for information disclosure:

1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact) about which the Notice is made:

2. Content of the Notice Date of the decision made by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors to hold a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors or the date of another decision which, pursuant to the Issuer's Charter, its internal documents or good business practices, is the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: August 08, 2023. Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer: date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company - August 16, 2023. Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Joint-Stock Company: On termination of powers and election of a member of the Management Board of the Company. On approval of members of the Management Board of the Company holding positions in management bodies of other companies. On the composition of the Company's Board of Directors Committee for Technological Connection to Electric Power. On the composition of the Committee for Reliability of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, PJSC. On consideration of the report on progress of implementation of the Register of Non-Core Assets of Rosseti Volga, PJSC for Q2, 2023. On consideration of the report of the Company "On the current situation in the activities of the Company on technological connection of consumers to power grids based on the results of 3 months of 2023". If the agenda of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) contains issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities, the identification attributes of such securities shall be indicated: the agenda does not contain any issues related to exercise of rights to certain of the Issuer's securities.

3. Signature

3.1. Head of the Department of Corporate Governance

and Shareholder Relations