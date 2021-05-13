Rossi Residencial S A : 1Q21 Results Conference Call Presentation

1Q21 Results
May 13, 2021
Operating Indicators
Gross Sales | R$ MM
44
41
37
33
5
28
1
6
2
31
40
26
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Rossi
Partners
Gross Sales 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹
100%
Finished
Delivered and To be delivered in 2021
Quarterly SoS (% Rossi)
25.1%
28.0%
16.2%
16.4%
18.0%
Gross Sales 1Q21 | Region¹
2%5%
Other Regions
5%
36%
Aracaju
São Paulo
38%
Manaus
Campinas
14%
Porto Alegre
2
Cancellation | R$ MM
43
30
4
38
42
Cancellation 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹
Cancellation 1Q21 | Region¹
3%
9%
31%
19%
7%
3
Inventory
Inventory Evolution - 1Q21 x 4Q20 | R$ MM
Inventory 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹
To be delivered in 2021
Inventory 1Q21 | Year of Launch¹
1%
18%
2010 and before
2011
2012
2013
23%
2014
2017
Inventory 1Q21 | Region¹
1%
4%3% Other Regions
6%
Porto Alegre
21%
61%
4
Land Bank
Landbank | Launches¹
19%
29%
In Short Term
In Long Term
Decomissioning
51%
Launches in Short Term | Segment¹
Launches in Short Term | Region¹
Up to R$ 200k
10%
27%
2%
R$ 500 to R$ 650k
Campinas
Above R$ 750k
69%
São Paulo Country side
Lots
90%
5
