  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Rossi Residencial S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSID3   BRRSIDACNOR8

ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.

(RSID3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/12
12.36 BRL   -4.11%
05:52pROSSI RESIDENCIAL S A  : 1Q21 Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/12ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S A  : 1Q21 Results
PU
05/12ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S A  : 1Q21 Earnings Release
PU
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rossi Residencial S A : 1Q21 Results Conference Call Presentation

05/13/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
1Q21 Results

May 13, 2021

Operating Indicators

Gross Sales | R$ MM

44

41

37

33

5

28

1

6

5

2

31

28

40

26

40

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Rossi

Partners

Gross Sales 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹

100%

Finished

Delivered and To be delivered in 2021

  • Company's share

Quarterly SoS (% Rossi)

25.1%

28.0%

16.2%

16.4%

18.0%

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Gross Sales 1Q21 | Region¹

2%5%

Other Regions

5%

36%

Aracaju

São Paulo

38%

Manaus

Campinas

14%

Porto Alegre

2

Operating Indicators

Cancellation | R$ MM

37

43

41

30

43

6

4

1

4

2

33

38

37

28

42

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Rossi

Partners

Cancellation 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹

100%

Finished

Delivered and To be delivered in 2021

  • Company's share
  • 89% of cancelled units were already resold.

Cancellation 1Q21 | Region¹

3%

9%

31%

Other Regions

19%

São Paulo

Manaus

7%

Aracaju

Porto Alegre

31%

Campinas

3

Inventory

Inventory Evolution - 1Q21 x 4Q20 | R$ MM

Inventory 1Q21 | Construction Stage¹

100%

Finished

To be delivered in 2021

  • Company's share

Inventory 1Q21 | Year of Launch¹

1%

18%

7%

2010 and before

2011

14%

38%

2012

2013

23%

2014

2017

Inventory 1Q21 | Region¹

1%

4%3% Other Regions

6%

Porto Alegre

21%

Aracaju

São Paulo

61%

Campinas

Manaus

4

Land Bank

Landbank | Launches¹

19%

29%

In Short Term

In Long Term

Decomissioning

51%

  • Potential PSV | Allotments and Real Estate Development: R$ 4.0 bi (% Rossi)
    • Launches possible in Short Term: R$ 1.5 bi (% Rossi)
  • Decomissioning: R$ 1.0 bi (% Rossi)

Launches in Short Term | Segment¹

Launches in Short Term | Region¹

Up to R$ 200k

10%

27%

2%

R$ 500 to R$ 650k

Campinas

Above R$ 750k

69%

2%

São Paulo Country side

Lots

90%

  • Company's share

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rossi Residencial SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 76,2 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net Debt 2020 831 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 25,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rossi Residencial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Paulo Franco Rossi Cuppoloni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Miziara de Mattos Cunha Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcello Joaquim Pacheco Chairman
Renato Gamba Rocha Diniz Director-Engineering
Fábio Gallo Garcia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.86.43%40
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.90%43 541
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.41%35 724
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.94%33 650
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED12.57%26 408
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.43%25 995