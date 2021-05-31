Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rostelecom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTKM   RU0008943394

ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSTELECOM PJSC : PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

05/31/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) 
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
31-May-2021 / 18:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        Mikhail Oseevskiy 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                             President, Member of the Board of Directors 
                                                                          and Chairman of the Management Board 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        PJSC Rostelecom 
b)            LEI                                                         2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                   Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                                                          the options program 
                                                                          Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          RUB 79.72              219,464 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Aggregated volume                                         219,464 
              - Price                                                     RUB  17,495,670.08 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     2021-05-27 
f)            Place of the transaction                                    Outside a trading venue

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US7785291078 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          RKMD 
LEI Code:      2534001D752JPNM0H170 
Sequence No.:  108440 
EQS News ID:   1202779 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

All news about ROSTELECOM
11:01aROSTELECOM PJSC  : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging mana..
DJ
11:01aROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manag..
EQ
05/26ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Public disclosure of -2-
DJ
05/26ROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manag..
EQ
05/26ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM and recommends di..
EQ
05/26ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM and recommends d..
DJ
05/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSTELECOM  : Rostelecom Q1 Profit Soars Amid 9% Revenue Grow..
MT
05/13ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom financial and -5-
DJ
05/13ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom financial and -4-
DJ
05/13ROSTELECOM PJSC  : Rostelecom financial and -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 573 B 7 804 M 7 804 M
Net income 2021 35 479 M 484 M 484 M
Net Debt 2021 424 B 5 780 M 5 780 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 344 B 4 698 M 4 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 133 700
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart ROSTELECOM
Duration : Period :
Rostelecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSTELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 113,75 RUB
Last Close Price 103,18 RUB
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergey Anokhin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Borisovich Ivanov Chairman
Alexey V. Sapunov Senior Vice President-Technical Infrastructure
Kirill A. Menshov Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSTELECOM6.67%4 698
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.85%233 872
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.99%131 034
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.43%129 931
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.24%98 766
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.27%97 872