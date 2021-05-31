ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
31-May-2021 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated
with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mikhail Oseevskiy
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President, Member of the Board of Directors
and Chairman of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name PJSC Rostelecom
b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares
a)
Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within
the options program
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
RUB 79.72 219,464
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 219,464
- Price RUB 17,495,670.08
e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-27
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 108440
EQS News ID: 1202779
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202779&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)