Rostelecom : 10 May Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM

10.05.2023

Moscow, Russia - 10 May 2023. Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to convene the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 (the "AGM"), to be held virtually. The deadline for submitting voting ballots was set on 30 June 2023. The record date for the AGM was set on 7 June 2023.