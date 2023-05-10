Advanced search
    RTKM   RU0008943394

ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
66.54 RUB   +1.60%
66.54 RUB   +1.60%
10:21aRostelecom : 10 May Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM
PU
05/04Lukoil finalizes sale of inform llc
AQ
05/03Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (MISX:RTKM) acquired remaining 49.9% stake in Inform LLC from PJSC LUKOIL (MISX:LKOH).
CI
Rostelecom : 10 May Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM

05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
Print version10.05.2023

Moscow, Russia - 10 May 2023. Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to convene the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 (the "AGM"), to be held virtually. The deadline for submitting voting ballots was set on 30 June 2023. The record date for the AGM was set on 7 June 2023.

OAO Rostelecom published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:20:10 UTC.


All news about ROSTELECOM
04/24Russia could privatise non-controlling stakes in large firms to spur growth -VTB CEO
RE
03/30VK Company Limited (LSE:VKCO) acquired remaining stake in Digita..
CI
02/10Rostelecom : 10 February Rostelecom announces RUB 10 bn bond placement сoupon set at..
PU
01/30Russian rouble slips past 70 vs dollar to near 3-week low
RE
01/30Rostelecom Reportedly in Talks to Buy MegaFon from USM
CI
01/30Russian rouble hovers near 69.50 vs dollar as exporters pay taxes
RE
2022Rostelecom : 08 December Rostelecom named platinum employer in Forbes ranking
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 580 B - -
Net income 2021 28 549 M - -
Net Debt 2021 507 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 B 2 875 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 133 700
Free-Float 30,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergey N. Anokhin Senior Vice President
Sergei Borisovich Ivanov Chairman
Alexey V. Sapunov Senior Vice President-Technical Infrastructure
Kirill A. Menshov Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSTELECOM0.00%2 875
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED31.69%185 725
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.98%157 944
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.74%116 513
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.09%106 419
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED44.30%82 432
