MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Rostelecom    RTKM   RU0008943394

ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rostelecom : Russia moves to slow Twitter's speed after protest row, threatens total block

03/10/2021 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D-printed Twitter logo displayed in front of Russian flag is seen in this illustration picture

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for its alleged failure to remove banned content, and threatened a total block if the U.S. platform did not comply with its deletion demands.

The move, which escalates a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms, comes weeks after Russian authorities accused Twitter and others of failing to delete posts it said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has traditionally taken a more hands-off role in policing the internet than neighbouring China. But as domestic political tensions have risen this year over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - which triggered nationwide protests - it has signalled a tougher line.

Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator, said in a statement that as of Wednesday there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on Twitter, which it accused of ignoring its deletion requests for years.

Twitter was already under pressure in Russia after it was named as one of five social media platforms being sued for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

The regulator did not mention content related to opposition protests in Wednesday's statement, but referred to what it said was illegal content on Twitter containing child pornography, information about drug abuse and calls for minors to commit suicide.

"The slowing down will be applied to 100% of mobile devices and on 50% of non-mobile devices," the regulator said.

"If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued... (right up to blocking it)," the regulator said.

The move would affect video and photo content but not text, Interfax cited a regulatory official as saying.

'CONTROL THE INFORMATION SPACE'

The Kremlin said there was no desire to block content but that companies had to abide by the law.

Some activists, however, said they believed the curbs were linked to recent protests.

"Of course the main motive is the increase in street protest action," said Sarkis Darbinyan, an internet freedom advocate with the Roskomsvoboda group.

"It's 10 years since the Arab spring this year... they've understood the internet is a driving force. Any desire to control the Russian internet is connected to the desire to control the information space."

Navalny's allies say they plan new protests in coming months.

Some government websites were unavailable for some Russian internet users shortly after the announcement about Twitter.

Telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disruption to several government websites, including those of the Kremlin and parliament, was not caused by new restrictions imposed on Twitter but by an equipment malfunction.

TOUGHER INTERNET LAWS

Vadim Subbotin, an official at the watchdog, said it was possible that the authorities could target and slow down other internet platforms if they failed to comply with the law, the Interfax news agency reported.

Parliament's lower house in December backed big new fines on platforms that fail to delete banned content and other legislation that would allow them to be restricted if they "discriminate" against Russian media.

Moscow has gradually introduced tougher internet laws in recent years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and platforms to store user data on servers in Russia.

Some of those measures have spurred fears of China-style Internet curbs, but have only been partially successful.

Russia tried to ban the Telegram messenger service in 2018 for example, but proved technically unable to block the app and last year publicly lifted the ban.

(Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alex Richardson)

By Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 532 B 7 195 M 7 195 M
Net income 2020 30 638 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2020 427 B 5 782 M 5 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,81%
Capitalization 325 B 4 389 M 4 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 133 700
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart ROSTELECOM
Duration : Period :
Rostelecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSTELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 112,07 RUB
Last Close Price 107,16 RUB
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergey Anokhin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Borisovich Ivanov Chairman
Alexey V. Sapunov Senior Vice President-Technical Infrastructure
Kirill A. Menshov Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSTELECOM10.78%4 389
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.34%232 564
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.07%119 100
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.39%92 991
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.08%86 914
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.00%62 067
