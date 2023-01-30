Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Rostelecom
  News
  7. Summary
    RTKM   RU0008943394

ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
66.54 RUB   +1.60%
Russian rouble hovers near 69.50 vs dollar as exporters pay taxes

01/30/2023 | 03:11am EST
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened marginally against the dollar on Monday, staying within the relatively narrow band of recent sessions, with some support set to ebb as companies make month-end tax payments.

The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 69.51 by 0759 GMT. It strengthened 0.2% against the euro to 75.38 and shed 0.2% versus the yuan to 10.28.

The rouble usually gains support from month-end tax payments, when exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities. A scheduling adjustment means that taxes this year are due in a single payment, which this month falls on Jan. 30.

"The Russian currency may lose tax period support this week and be at risk of further declines," Veles Capital said in a note.

The rouble is also buttressed by foreign currency sales by the government, which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles ($46 million) per day of Chinese yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $86.00 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were steady.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 992.8 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 0.1% at 2,190.9 points.

Shares in state telecoms provider Rostelecom jumped 5.6% after a report by daily paper Kommersant said the company was in talks to buy rival Megafon.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 69.5955 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.72% 4.781406 Delayed Quote.2.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.59% 0.64973 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BRENT OIL -1.69% 85.71 Delayed Quote.1.71%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.71% 8.345739 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.13793 Delayed Quote.0.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.23854 Delayed Quote.2.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.62% 5.0621 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.41% 0.688345 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.74912 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.37% 7.3449 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.08825 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.57% 0.082753 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.13% 0.011274 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012256 Delayed Quote.1.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.64777 Delayed Quote.2.27%
ROSTELECOM 1.60% 66.54 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.84% 729.8732 Real-time Quote.0.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.98% 432.6975 Real-time Quote.1.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.75154 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.45% 6.7506 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.918907 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.94% 69.33 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
WTI -1.70% 79.057 Delayed Quote.0.75%
