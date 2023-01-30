Russian rouble hovers near 69.50 vs dollar as exporters pay taxes

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened
marginally against the dollar on Monday, staying within the
relatively narrow band of recent sessions, with some support set
to ebb as companies make month-end tax payments.
The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 69.51
by 0759 GMT. It strengthened 0.2% against the
euro to 75.38 and shed 0.2% versus the yuan to
10.28.
The rouble usually gains support from month-end tax
payments, when exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay
local liabilities. A scheduling adjustment means that taxes this
year are due in a single payment, which this month falls on Jan.
30.
"The Russian currency may lose tax period support this week
and be at risk of further declines," Veles Capital said in a
note.
The rouble is also buttressed by foreign currency sales by
the government, which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles
($46 million) per day of Chinese yuan.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.8% at $86.00 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were steady.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at
992.8 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
was up 0.1% at 2,190.9 points.
Shares in state telecoms provider Rostelecom
jumped 5.6% after a report by daily paper Kommersant said the
company was in talks to buy rival Megafon.
($1 = 69.5955 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow
Editing by David Goodman
)