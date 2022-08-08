ROTH CH26 : QualTek Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

QualTek Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights - Record second quarter 2022 revenue of $184.2 million, a 41% increase year-over-year - Second quarter 2022 Telecom segment revenue of $175.2 million, a 48.5% increase year-over-year - Telecom adjusted EBITDA margins continue to expand as expected - Reported 24-month backlog at the end of Q2 2022 is $2.3 billion Blue Bell, PA. (August 8, 2022) -- QualTek Services Inc . ("QualTek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QTEK), a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors, announced today strong 2022 second quarter financial results of its subsidiary QualTek HoldCo, LLC. Second quarter 2022 revenue was $184.2 million, compared to $130.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 41% increase. The increase in revenue was attributable to significant volume increases in 5G and Fiber rollouts in the Company's Telecom segment. Net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $25.6 million compared to $21.8 million for the prior year period. The increase is largely driven by public company readiness costs, stock compensation, and costs related to being a public company, which did not exist in the same quarter prior year. Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million compared to $6.4 million, inclusive of discontinued Canadian operations, for the second quarter of 2021, a 59% increase. Backlog at the end of the second quarter 2022 was $2.3 billion, up from year-end 2021 of $2.1 billion and up from first quarter 2022 of $2.2 billion. As previously discussed, the Company will issue updated guidance after Q3. Scott Hisey, QualTek's Chief Executive Officer, said "We continue to experience unprecedented demand for our services. In this past quarter, we recorded the highest second quarter revenue in the Company's history, up 41% year-over-year. It's important to note that 96% of revenue was generated under Master Service Agreements. This growth, coupled with our estimated $2.3 billion backlog, has positioned QualTek to capitalize on what we continue to believe will be the largest telecommunications 5G and fiber builds in our nation's history." Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in number for the conference call is 1 (888) 330 - 2454 or 1 (240) 789 - 2714 using passcode 2965812. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at qualtekservices.com . The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended July 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021:

QUALTEK SERVICES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share information) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Revenue $ 184,222 $ 130,609 $ 332,383 $ 249,722 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 164,180 111,828 296,285 215,339 General and administrative 16,637 11,396 38,778 23,923 Transaction expenses 1,320 903 10,588 1,452 Depreciation and amortization 14,794 13,023 29,560 25,645 Total costs and expenses 196,931 137,150 375,211 266,359 Loss from operations (12,709) (6,541) (42,828) (16,637) Other income (expense): Gain on sale/disposal of property and equipment 145 114 2,060 304 Interest expense (13,085) (11,227) (25,428) (21,138) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - (2,436) - (2,436) Total other expense (12,940) (13,549) (23,368) (23,270) Loss from continuing operations (25,649) (20,090) (66,196) (39,907) Loss from discontinued operations - (1,740) - (3,129) Net loss (25,649) (21,830) (66,196) (43,036) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (13,931) - (49,478) - Net loss attributable to QualTek Services Inc. (11,718) (21,830) (16,718) (43,036) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments - (13) - 172 Comprehensive loss $ (11,718) $ (21,843) $ (16,718) $ (42,864) Earnings per share: Three months ended Three months ended February 14, 2022 Six months ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 through July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net loss per share - continuing operations - basic $ (0.48) $ (1.75) $ (0.68) $ (3.52) Net loss per share - continuing operations - diluted $ (0.50) $ (1.75) $ (0.71) $ (3.52) Net loss per share - discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ - $ (0.15) $ - $ (0.27) Weighted average Class A common shares outstanding - basic 22,171,350 11,923,941 22,171,350 11,797,013 Weighted average Class A common shares outstanding - diluted - 11,923,941 - 11,797,013 Weighted average Class A and B common shares outstanding - diluted 44,998,748 - 44,998,748 -

QUALTEK SERVICES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) July 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets $ 266,610 $ 226,523 Property and equipment, net 54,729 50,682 Intangible assets, net 343,052 364,174 Goodwill 28,943 28,723 Other long-term assets 1,775 1,657 Total assets $ 695,109 $ 671,759 Liabilities and Deficit Current liabilities 166,223 $ 267,207 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 20,149 19,851 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees 515,120 418,813 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 22,128 21,457 Distributions payable - 11,409 Warrant liabilities 77 - Tax Receivable Agreement liabilities 34,092 - Accumulated deficit (62,680) (66,978) Total liabilities and deficit $ 695,109 $ 671,759 QUALTEK SERVICES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) For the Six Months Ended (in thousands) July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations $ (58,733) $ (12,157) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (62) (21,208) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 57,696 73,262 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate (translation) on cash (310) (13) Net (decrease) increase in cash $ (1,423) $ 37,628 Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited - in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended Revenue: July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Telecom $ 175,173 $ 117,959 $ 307,837 $ 224,439 Renewables and Recovery Logistics 9,049 12,650 24,546 25,283 Total consolidated revenue $ 184,222 $ 130,609 $ 332,383 $ 249,722

Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before the provision for management fees, transaction expenses, share based compensation, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, integration, public company readiness and close out costs and other items that are included in net income for the period that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing operating performance and certain unusual items impacting results in a particular period. The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, and July 3, 2021 and reconciles these measures to our Net loss for the same periods: For the Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Telecom adjusted EBITDA $ 17,031 $ 11,202 $ 21,843 $ 16,016 Renewables and Recovery Logistics adjusted EBITDA (601) 1,141 4,708 4,019 Corporate adjusted EBITDA (6,276) (4,720) (12,366) (8,649) Total adjusted EBITDA continuing operations $ 10,154 $ 7,623 $ 14,185 $ 11,386 Total adjusted EBITDA - discontinuing operations (1) - (1,212) - (2,075) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 10,154 $ 6,411 $ 14,185 $ 9,311 Less: Management fees - (124) (126) (622) Transaction expenses (1,320) (903) (10,588) (1,452) Share based compensation (1,114) - (7,825) - Depreciation and amortization (14,794) (13,023) (29,560) (25,645) Interest expense (13,085) (11,227) (25,428) (21,138) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - (2,436) - (2,436) Integration, public company readiness and close out costs (5,490) - (6,854) - Net loss from continuing operations $ (25,649) $ (20,090) $ (66,196) $ (39,907) Net loss from discontinued operations - (1,740) - (3,129) Net loss $ (25,649) $ (21,830) $ (66,196) $ (43,036) (1) Represents suspended Canadian operations within the Telecom segment About QualTek Founded in 2012, QualTek is a leading technology-driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and a workforce of over 5,000 people. QualTek has established a nationwide operating network to enable quick responses to customer demands as well as proprietary technology infrastructure for advanced reporting and invoicing. The Company reports within two operating segments: Telecommunications and Renewables and Recovery. For more information, please visit qualtekservices.com . Forward Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of QualTek. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of QualTek and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by QualTek. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of QualTek prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All pro forma numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.