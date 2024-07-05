Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on October 9, 2023, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notified Roth CH Acquisition V Co. ("ROCL") that it did not comply with Nasdaq's minimum 400 Total Holders requirement, set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(2) (the "Rule"). Based on Nasdaq's further review and responsive materials submitted by ROCL, Nasdaq then determined to grant ROCL an extension of time to regain compliance with the Rule. In accordance with the terms of the extension, ROCL submitted updated shareholder information to Nasdaq. However, on May 13, 2024, Nasdaq notified ROCL that it did not regain compliance with the requirement during the extension period. On May 17, 2024, ROCL timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel").

A hearing on this matter was held on June 27, 2024 and on July 3, 2024, Nasdaq notified ROCL that the Panel has determined to grant ROCL's request to continue its listing on Nasdaq subject to the condition that on or before November 11, 2024, ROCL shall demonstrate compliance with the Rule.

ROCL expects to demonstrate its compliance with the Rule in connection with the closing of its business combination with New Era Helium Corporation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there can be no assurance that ROCL will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.