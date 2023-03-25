Advent launches sale of French biometrics firm IDEMIA -report

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Private equity group Advent
has launched the sale of French biometrics and fingerprint
identification firm IDEMIA, a deal expected to be worth several
billion euros, business daily Les Echos reported on Saturday.
Reuters reported in September, citing sources familiar with
the matter, that Advent was preparing to start the sale process
after mandating banks Goldman Sachs and Rothschild.
Les Echos, also citing sources, said that the sale was
launched last week and first offers were expected by April 18.
Advent plans to sell IDEMIA as a single entity including
both its biometrics and payment activities, with a potential
valuation of 5 billion to 6 billion euros , Les Echos said.
Sources had told Reuters last year that IDEMIA could be
tentatively valued at around 4 billion euros.
IDEMIA and Advent both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Bertrand Boucey; editing by Jason
Neely)