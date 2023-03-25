Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rothschild & Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:12 2023-03-24 pm EDT
46.45 EUR   -0.43%
06:33aAdvent launches sale of French biometrics firm IDEMIA -report
RE
03/21UAE-based Al Fakher Appoints Rothschild to Assess Strategic Options
MT
03/13Analysis-The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advent launches sale of French biometrics firm IDEMIA -report

03/25/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Private equity group Advent has launched the sale of French biometrics and fingerprint identification firm IDEMIA, a deal expected to be worth several billion euros, business daily Les Echos reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported in September, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Advent was preparing to start the sale process after mandating banks Goldman Sachs and Rothschild.

Les Echos, also citing sources, said that the sale was launched last week and first offers were expected by April 18.

Advent plans to sell IDEMIA as a single entity including both its biometrics and payment activities, with a potential valuation of 5 billion to 6 billion euros , Les Echos said.

Sources had told Reuters last year that IDEMIA could be tentatively valued at around 4 billion euros.

IDEMIA and Advent both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Bertrand Boucey; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ROTHSCHILD & CO
06:33aAdvent launches sale of French biometrics firm IDEMIA -report
RE
03/21UAE-based Al Fakher Appoints Rothschild to Assess Strategic Options
MT
03/13Analysis-The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
03/12Bank of London submits proposal for SVB's UK arm
RE
03/12World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out
RE
03/11UK finance minister and Bank of England work to contain SVB fallout
RE
03/06Talc supplier hit with $29 million verdict in South Carolina trial
RE
03/06Hermes asks court to block 'MetaBirkin' NFT sales after jury win
RE
03/06Insider Sell: PrimeEnergy Resources
MT
03/02Stocks, dollar power higher on 'slow and steady' rate hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROTHSCHILD & CO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 913 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
Net income 2022 474 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,17x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 3 440 M 3 701 M 3 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 508
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart ROTHSCHILD & CO
Duration : Period :
Rothschild & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTHSCHILD & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,45 €
Average target price 47,33 €
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Marc-Olivier Laurent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmanuelle Saudeau Group Chief Digital Officer
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.36%3 701
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED1.58%41 805
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-17.84%8 531
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-10.38%6 695
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.04%5 553
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.97%3 690
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer