More than 30 of Sri Lanka's bondholders launch formal group for debt talks

Amundi Asset Management, BlackRock, HBK Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. are among members of the group's steering committee, which has Rothschild & Co as financial adviser.

"The Group is broadly representative of Sri Lanka's bondholder base, both by type of institution and by geography, and holds Bonds across each outstanding series," the statement added, though it didn't specify the percentage of bonds it holds on the outstanding $12.6 billion overseas sovereign debt.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)