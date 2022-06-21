Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rothschild & Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:26 2022-06-21 am EDT
32.05 EUR   +1.58%
News 
Most relevantAll News

More than 30 of Sri Lanka's bondholders launch formal group for debt talks

06/21/2022 | 10:10am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 30 asset managers holding Sri Lanka's international bonds announced on Tuesday the formal launch of a creditor group to start debt restructuring talks with the island nation, according to a statement from legal adviser White & Case LLC.

Amundi Asset Management, BlackRock, HBK Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. are among members of the group's steering committee, which has Rothschild & Co as financial adviser.

"The Group is broadly representative of Sri Lanka's bondholder base, both by type of institution and by geography, and holds Bonds across each outstanding series," the statement added, though it didn't specify the percentage of bonds it holds on the outstanding $12.6 billion overseas sovereign debt.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 1.89% 49.68 Real-time Quote.-32.74%
BLACKROCK, INC. 4.14% 606 Delayed Quote.-36.40%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.72% 74.83 Delayed Quote.-25.73%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 1.58% 32.05 Real-time Quote.-21.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 528 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
Net income 2022 393 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 2 337 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 744
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart ROTHSCHILD & CO
Duration : Period :
Rothschild & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTHSCHILD & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,55 €
Average target price 45,17 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
David Rene James de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Carole Piwnica Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-21.81%2 461
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-21.37%41 510
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.04%9 864
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-31.83%6 335
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-22.97%4 379
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.16%3 899