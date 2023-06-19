Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rothschild & Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:55:18 2023-06-19 am EDT
46.40 EUR    0.00%
04:01aRothschild & Co sees net income more than halving in 2023
RE
06/16FTSE 100 ends a week of rate decisions higher
AN
06/16AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Marlowe up on report of potential division sale
AN
Rothschild & Co sees net income more than halving in 2023

06/19/2023 | 04:01am EDT
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co, the Paris-listed investment bank being taken private by its owners, expects net income to more than halve this year due to a sharp fall in dealmaking.

Rothschild forecast on Monday full-year net income of around 280 million euros ($305.9 million), compared with 606 million euros in 2022 and 125 million euros for the first half of 2023. Operating income is seen at 540 million euros in 2023 compared with 967 million euros last year.

The bank said in a statement the forecasts "reflect the more challenging market environment in Global Advisory and Merchant Banking partially offset by a strong performance in Wealth and Asset Management". It did not provide further details ahead of half-year results due on Aug. 3.

Global mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured companies' appetite for dealmaking.

At Rothschild, sales from M&A advisory - its biggest business - tumbled by 29% in the first quarter.

The Rothschild family's holding company Concordia filed its offer to take the bank private to the French market regulator on June 8, the statement said.

Concordia has said it no longer has as much need to access capital from equity markets and that the businesses of the bank are better assessed on a long-term basis rather than for their short-term performance.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 459 M 2 686 M 2 686 M
Net income 2023 381 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,89x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 3 410 M 3 725 M 3 725 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 127
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ROTHSCHILD & CO
Duration : Period :
Rothschild & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTHSCHILD & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,40 €
Average target price 46,87 €
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Marc-Olivier Laurent Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmanuelle Saudeau Group Chief Digital Officer
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.23%3 725
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.45%46 806
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.91%9 411
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.54%5 391
AJ BELL PLC-7.26%1 753
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-32.21%1 549
