PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 4 September 2023

Details on the simplified tender offer to close on 8 September

As previously announced, the simplified tender offer for Rothschild & Co shares will close on 8 September 2023.

Concordia announces that to date it has acquired 13,320,214 Rothschild & Co shares, together with the members of the concert 3 , and is in a position to acquire 7,469,164 Rothschild & Co shares under put and call options as well as undertakings to transfer.

, and is in a position to acquire 7,469,164 Rothschild & Co shares under put and call options as well as undertakings to transfer. As of today, the number of remaining shares to be acquired in the Offer therefore represents 13.0% of the share capital and 10.5% of the voting rights 5 of Rothschild & Co.

In the context of the simplified tender offer initiated by Concordia for Rothschild & Co shares (the "Offer"), Concordia announces that, following the purchases of Rothschild & Co shares on the market since the opening of the Offer and the conclusion on 28 July 2023 and on 4 August 2023 of put and call options1 as well as undertakings to transfer Rothschild & Co shares to Rothschild & Co Partners 2, Concordia holds, together with the members of the concert3 (the "Concert") to date 55,882,746 shares and is in a position to acquire, pursuant to the terms of these put and call options and undertakings, 7,469,164 shares, assimilated in accordance with Article L.233-9 I, 4 of the French Commercial Code. This will increase the total holding of the Concert (effective and assimilated) to 82.2% of the share capital and 85.0% of the voting rights of Rothschild & Co.

It is reminded that Concordia has received undertakings to tender 2,113,165 Rothschild & Co shares in the Offer, representing 2.7% of the share capital, and that treasury shares and controlling shares (1,588,126 shares) represent 2.1%4 of the share capital.

As a consequence, the number of remaining shares to be acquired in the Offer is 10,049,465, representing 13.0% of the share capital and 10.5% of the voting rights5 of Rothschild & Co.

The Supervisory Board of the Rothschild & Co FCPE (i.e., Rothschild & Co corporate mutual fund - the fonds commun de placement d'entreprise Rothschild & Co) has also decided to tender to the Offer the Rothschild & Co shares that it holds, currently representing 0.3% of the share capital of Rothschild & Co.

The simplified tender offer for Rothschild & Co shares, which has been open since 24 July 2023, will close on 8 September 2023, as previously announced.

Concordia has declared its intention to implement a mandatory buy out and de-listing in the event that, following the closing of the Offer, the minority shareholders hold less than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Rothschild & Co 6.

In such a case, the mandatory buy out would be for Rothschild & Co shares apart from those held by Concordia and the Concert or assimilated to them (including in particular shares covered by a put or call option or undertaking to transfer). It would be carried out at a price of €38.60 per Rothschild & Co share.

