PRESS RELEASE DATED 18 JULY 2023
AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY
IN RESPONSE TO
THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF ROTHSCHILD & CO
INITIATED BY
ROTHSCHILD & CO CONCORDIA
This press release was prepared by Rothschild & Co and made available to the public pursuant to Articles 231-27 3° of the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") General Regulation.
Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-26 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated July 18, 2023 regarding the simplified tender offer for Rothschild & Co shares (the "Offer"), granted visa no. 23-317 to the response document prepared by Rothschild & Co ("Response Document").
AVIS IMPORTANT
In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1et seq. of the AMF General Regulation, in the event that, at the closing of the Offer, the number of Rothschild & Co shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Rothschild & Co (with the exception of Rothschild & Co shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the offeror, alone or in concert) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Rothschild & Co, Rothschild & Co Concordia intends to require the AMF, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Offer, to implement a squeeze- out procedure for the Rothschild & Co shares not tendered in the Offer (other than the Rothschild & Co shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the offeror, alone or in concert) to be transferred to Concordia in return for compensation per share equal to the Offer price (ex- Dividend 2022 and ex-Extraordinary Distribution, as these terms are defined in the Response Document), i.e., €38.60 per Rothschild & Co share, net of all costs.
In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Rothschild & Co, which supplements the Response Document prepared by Rothschild & Co, will be made available to the public no later than the
day preceding the opening of the tender offer. A press release will be issued to inform the public of the manner in which the information will be made available.
The Response Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the website of Rothschild & Co (www.rothschildandco.com) and may be obtained free of charge from:
Rothschild & Co 23 bis avenue de Messine
75008 Paris
