PRESS RELEASE DATED 18 JULY 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY

IN RESPONSE TO

THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF ROTHSCHILD & CO

INITIATED BY

ROTHSCHILD & CO CONCORDIA

This press release was prepared by Rothschild & Co and made available to the public pursuant to Articles 231-27 3° of the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") General Regulation.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-26 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated July 18, 2023 regarding the simplified tender offer for Rothschild & Co shares (the "Offer"), granted visa no. 23-317 to the response document prepared by Rothschild & Co ("Response Document").

AVIS IMPORTANT

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1et seq. of the AMF General Regulation, in the event that, at the closing of the Offer, the number of Rothschild & Co shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Rothschild & Co (with the exception of Rothschild & Co shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the offeror, alone or in concert) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Rothschild & Co, Rothschild & Co Concordia intends to require the AMF, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Offer, to implement a squeeze- out procedure for the Rothschild & Co shares not tendered in the Offer (other than the Rothschild & Co shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the offeror, alone or in concert) to be transferred to Concordia in return for compensation per share equal to the Offer price (ex- Dividend 2022 and ex-Extraordinary Distribution, as these terms are defined in the Response Document), i.e., €38.60 per Rothschild & Co share, net of all costs.

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Rothschild & Co, which supplements the Response Document prepared by Rothschild & Co, will be made available to the public no later than the