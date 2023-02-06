Advanced search
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:34:48 2023-02-06 am EST
46.95 EUR   +16.65%
04:52aRothschild family plans to take its Paris-listed investment bank private
RE
03:20aRothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified tender offer for the Rothschild & Co shares
PU
02/05Reuters-schedule/…
RE
Rothschild family plans to take its Paris-listed investment bank private

02/06/2023 | 04:52am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - The Rothschild family is seeking to take its Paris-listed investment bank private, Rothschild & Co said on Monday, sending the shares up by close to 17%.

Concordia, the family-owned holding and Rothschild & Co's largest shareholder, is poised to file a tender offer for the investment bank's shares at 48 euros each, Rothschild said in a statement.

The take-private plan will be submitted to shareholders on May 25, the investment bank said.

Rothschild & Co posted revenues of 2.2 billion euros for the first nine months of 2022, with gains across all business lines from deal advisory to wealth and asset management, as per its latest earnings report.

However, the group warned of a "more challenging year" ahead, with lower deal activity and declining assets under management impacting fee income.

The Rothschild family owns about 55% of the company's shares, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Additional reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 913 M 3 161 M 3 161 M
Net income 2022 474 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 2 981 M 3 235 M 3 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 281
Free-Float 40,3%
Technical analysis trends ROTHSCHILD & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,25 €
Average target price 45,50 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Marc-Olivier Laurent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmanuelle Saudeau Group Chief Digital Officer
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO7.76%3 235
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED14.06%49 231
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.12.72%11 971
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.20.72%8 963
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.8.26%5 659
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.10.83%3 809