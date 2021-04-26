Rothschild : Press release relating to the availability of the General Meeting documents

Paris, 26 April 2021
Information regarding the organisation of the Combined General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 20 May 2021 and availability of General Meeting documents
In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak and following the arrangements made by the French government to slow the spread of the virus (in particular Decree no. 2020-1310 of 29 October 2020 mandating the general measures necessary to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak as part of the state of health emergency), the Managing Partner has decided to hold the Company's Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) behind closed doors, without shareholders and other persons entitled to attend physically present, on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time), at the Company Webcast Studio: 8, place de l'Opéra - 75009 Paris (France).
This decision has been made in accordance with the conditions set out in the Ordinance no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, extended and amended by Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020, Decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, extended and amended by Decree no. 2020-1614 of 18 December 2020 and Decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021.
As of the date of this press release, administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings prevent physical presence of its members at the General Meeting, given the number of people usually attending the General Meeting.
Under these conditions, no admission card may be sent to shareholders who request it and shareholders are invited to vote prior to the meeting:
-
online via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS;
-
by mail using the voting form; or
-
by proxy using the voting form or electronically.
Shareholders are strongly recommended to favour online voting and email as a method of communication.
The General Meeting will be broadcast live and in full1, and a replay will also be available on the Company's website in the section dedicated to the General Meeting (www.rothschildandco.com, under the Section "Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meeting of Shareholders")
In addition, shareholders are reminded that they may send written questions to the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for by the regulations in force, i.e. no later than Tuesday 18 May 2021.
Given the situation and in order to promote the shareholder dialogue, the Group has decided, as a supplement to the legal framework applicable to written questions, that shareholders would be able to ask additional questions from Wednesday 19 May 2021, by email at the following dedicated address: ag2021.questionslibres@rothschildandco.com2, stating their surname, first name and attaching a certificate of account registration (attestation inscription en compte). The Company will verify the sender's status as a shareholder.
This address will be available from Wednesday 19 May 2021 until the beginning of the Question
-
Answer session of the General Meeting. These questions will be dealt with, and grouped together, by a moderation team. They will be answered during the General Meeting on the basis of a selection of topics that will have received the attention of the shareholders and within the time limit of the General Meeting3.
Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the Company's website page dedicated to the General Meeting in order to have access to all up to date information on the practical arrangements for the General Meeting held behind closed doors.
-
Unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast.
-
There is no legal framework for questions asked through this channel.
-
In addition, unlike written questions falling within the scope of Article R.225-84 of the French Commercial Code, answers to free questions will not be published on the Company's website.
Conditions for availability or consultation of documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting of 20 May 2021
The General Meeting Document (entitled "Notice of Meeting") and the notice of meeting published on 14 April 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, which include the agenda, the proposed resolutions and the conditions of participation and voting, are available on the Company's website in the section dedicated to the General Meeting (www.rothschildandco.com), in the section "Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meeting of Shareholders.
The other documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) are included in the General Meeting Document and/or in the 2020 Annual Report, also available on this page of the Company's website.
In accordance with applicable regulations, the other documents and information regarding the General Meeting will be made available to the shareholders, at the Company's registered office: 23 bis avenue de Messine, 75008 Paris (France) or given the context, upon request to the following email address: ag2021@rothschildandco.com.
Pour plus d'informations :
|
Relations investisseurs - Marie-Laure Becquart
|
Relations avec les médias - Caroline Nico
|
InvestorRelation@rothschildandco.com
|
Groupmediaenquiries@rothschildandco.com
|
|
