  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rothschild & Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/18 06:54:37 am EDT
36.75 EUR   +2.65%
Sri Lanka bondholders hire Rothschild as financial adviser - sources

05/18/2022 | 06:31am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - A group of the largest holders of Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds has hired Rothschild & Co as financial adviser, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The island nation is headed for a debt restructuring as a grace period for payments on its international bonds expires on Wednesday with the country engulfed in a deep economic crisis.

"It is the first time Rothschild is working on the creditor side on a sovereign debt restructuring," one source familiar with the situation said.

Rothschild joins White & Case who has been retained as legal adviser to the creditor group made up of major asset managers such as Blackrock Inc. and Ashmore Group Plc.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -0.26% 230.2 Delayed Quote.-20.69%
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.19% 611.72 Delayed Quote.-33.19%
PLC S.P.A. -0.48% 2.09 Delayed Quote.0.96%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 2.65% 36.75 Real-time Quote.-11.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 528 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2022 393 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,63x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 2 651 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 744
Free-Float 38,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
David Rene James de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Daniel Daeniker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-11.28%2 793
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.13%46 662
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.14%10 977
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.09%7 705
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.41%5 020
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-4.81%3 684