Sri Lanka bondholders hire Rothschild as financial adviser - sources

The island nation is headed for a debt restructuring as a grace period for payments on its international bonds expires on Wednesday with the country engulfed in a deep economic crisis.

"It is the first time Rothschild is working on the creditor side on a sovereign debt restructuring," one source familiar with the situation said.

Rothschild joins White & Case who has been retained as legal adviser to the creditor group made up of major asset managers such as Blackrock Inc. and Ashmore Group Plc.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker)