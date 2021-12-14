Log in
Roto Gro International : AGM Presentation

12/14/2021 | 05:39pm EST
CEO

Presentation

Revolutionising the Future of Agriculture

Annual General Meeting 2021

ASX: RGI rotogro.com

Disclaimer

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained within constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. An investment in RotoGro® shares is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company RotoGro® does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the future performance of RotoGro®. Investors should have regard to the risk factors outlined in this Presentation when making their investment decision. This Presentation contains certain 'forward looking statements', including but not limited to projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings, margin improvement, other potential synergies and estimates and the future performance of RotoGro®. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as, as,' expect',' anticipate',' likely',' intend',' should',' could',' may',' predict',' plan',' propose',' will','believe' forecast',' estimate',' target'' outlook',' guidance',' and other similar expressions within the meaning. of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to the outcome and effects of an offer and the use of proceeds The forward looking statements contained in this Presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of RotoGro®, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward looking statements, including the risk factors set out in this Presentation. Investors should consider the forward looking statements contained in this Presentation in light of those disclosures. The forward looking statements are based on information available to RotoGro as at the date of this Presentation. All dollar values are in Australian dollars or AUD) unless otherwise stated.

2

use only

Roto-Gro International Limited

An Agricultural Technology Company

RotoGro's versatile crop cultivation technology allows it to operate in two business segments: perishable foods (produce) and lawful cannabis. RotoGro offers each segment a specialized technology to significantly increase yields per square metre, while significantly decreasing operational expenditure. RotoGro is determined to deploy its technology to revolutionise the fresh produce and cannabis cultivation industries.

For personal

Produce

RotoGro partners with produce farmers, suppliers,

and retailers to create sustainable, state-of-the-art indoor vertical farming facilities. RotoGro's specifically designed cultivation technology optimizes the production of leafy greens and a variety of other fruits and vegetables to integrate into a global green supply chain.

Cannabis

RotoGro partners with lawful cannabis and hemp cultivation operators to provide technological solutions for the cultivation of high-quality cannabis or hemp strains in retrofit or build-to-suit indoor vertical faming facilities. RotoGro's works with its partners to complete full-facility designs utilizing its technology, maximizing operational efficiencies.

3

The Problem

Agricultural Challenges in Urban Areas

Supply Chain Disruptions

Inconsistent Weather Patterns

Negatively Impacting

Agricultural Production

Decreasing Availability

Decreasing Availability of

of Fertile Farmland

Reliable and Clean Freshwater

Negative Impacts of

Exponential Population Growth

Pesticides & Herbicides

4

The Solution

Indoor Vertical Farming

Reduced Supply Chain Dependency

By situating indoor vertical farms strategically in close proximity to the consuming population.

Reduced Need for Fertile Farmland

Indoor vertical farming facilities can be located almost anywhere.

Eliminates the use of Pesticides and Herbicides

Promotes healthy crop growth.

Ability to Produce Crops Year-Round

Irrespective of climate, season, and geography.

Decreased Freshwater Consumption

Uses up to 98% less water than conventional farming methods.

Scalabe

To meet the increasing population demand.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roto-Gro International Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
