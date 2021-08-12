Rotor Acquisition : Letter Regarding Change in Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)

August 5, 2021
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
We have read the information disclosed under 'Change in Certifying Accountant' as it relates to Sarcos Corp included in the Definitive Proxy Statement of Rotor Acquisition Corp., which we understand will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are in agreement with the statements contained therein insofar as they relate to our firm.
Sincerely,
Tanner, LLC
Tanner LLC | Key Bank Tower at City Creek | 36 S. State St., Suite 600, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1400
Main 801.532.7444 | Fax 801.364.5331 | tannerco.com
