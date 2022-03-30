Rotork : AGM 2022 Notice 03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

2-4 Part II - Notice of Annual General Meeting

5-7 Part III - Explanatory Notes to the resolutions

8-9 Part IV - Notes on shareholder rights, proxy appointments and voting

10-11 Appendix 1 - Directors' biographies

12-13 Appendix 2 - Summary of the principal terms of the Rotork Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP') THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in the Company, please pass this document and accompanying documents (except for any personalised form of proxy) to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Where the AGM will be held Bailbrook House Hotel, Eveleigh Avenue, London Road West, Bath, BA1 7JD. Car parking Free on-site car parking. Accessibility • Accessible parking and a drop off area. Car park surface is gravel and tarmac. The route from accessible parking has no steps and is lit.

• Hearing loops are available at reception.

• There is a lift to all floors.

• Accessible WC available at the entrance, in the Brunel Suite and outside the Lansdown Restaurant. Directions by road Arriving from the M4 take the A46 into Bath. Exit towards Bath/Warminster/A36.At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto London Road West. Turn left onto Eveleigh Avenue. Nearest motorway link: M4 J18. Nearest train station: Bath Spa 2.5 miles. Nearest airport: Bristol 20 miles. Part I Rotork plc (the 'Company') (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 00578327) Registered Office: Rotork House Brassmill Lane Bath BA1 3HZ To ordinary shareholders and, for information only, preference shareholders and information rights holders NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 Dear Shareholder I am writing to inform you that the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') will be held at 12.00 noon on Friday, 29 April 2022 at Bailbrook House Hotel, Eveleigh Avenue, London Road West, Bath, Somerset BA1 7JD. The formal notice of meeting and resolutions to be proposed are set out in Part II of this document. The AGM is an important event in the Company's corporate calendar and represents the Board's opportunity to present to you the Company's performance and strategic priorities, to engage with you on questions you might raise, as well as to pass the necessary resolutions for the conduct of the business and affairs of the Company. After the constraints we faced in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain hopeful of holding our AGM in an in-person capacity in Bath and we are proceeding on this basis. However, should circumstances change prior to the holding of the AGM due to the ongoing pandemic, we shall take steps to adapt arrangements to ensure compliance with any regulations or guidance on public gatherings that may be in force at the date of the AGM. If this is the case, we shall notify shareholders of the change by means of an RNS as early as possible before the date of the meeting. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's website for any changes to these arrangements. Shareholders are asked not to attend the AGM if they are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, or have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive. Business of the AGM The business of the AGM includes our regular resolutions together with two additional resolutions. We are seeking shareholders' approval to renew the Rotork Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP') which was first adopted by shareholders on 23 May 2002 and, in accordance with institutional shareholder guidelines, was subsequently renewed for a further ten years on 20 April 2012. The directors believe that the SIP has provided a meaningful incentive to our employees in promoting share ownership at all levels in the Group and therefore wish to extend the operation of the SIP for a further period of ten years. Further details are provided within the explanatory notes in Part III of this document and in Appendix 2. In addition, and reflective of now well-established best practice, we are proposing to seek shareholders' approval on a precautionary basis to ensure that the Company does not commit any unintentional breaches of Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') which provides that political donations made by a company to political parties, other political organisations and independent election candidates or political expenditure incurred by a company must be authorised in advance by shareholders. It is the Company's policy not to make such donations or incur such expenditure and the Board has no intention of changing this policy. A more detailed explanatory note on this resolution is set out in Part III of this document. Shareholder Engagement The Board has put in place a dial-in facility for shareholders to listen to the AGM proceedings by phone by dialling 0800-051-3810 and entering the following access code: 2394 754 8009. Shareholders dialling in will not be counted as being present at the Meeting and, therefore, will not be able to vote in real time at the meeting, speak or ask questions. For further information, please contactCompanySecretary@rotork.com. Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the AGM which myself, as Chair, or another director of the Company will endeavour to answer during the Meeting and we may group questions together when doing so. If you have any questions, please send them by no later than 10.00 am on Friday, 22 April 2022 toCompanySecretary@rotork.com, together with your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN), which can be found on your share certificate or Form of Proxy. The Company will publish the Company's responses on the Company's website (https://www.rotork.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/ agm) as soon as practicable after the AGM. The Company may respond to the questions in a thematic way to avoid repetition. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting in person should pre-register their attendance by emailingCompanySecretary@rotork.comno later than 5.00 pm on Wednesday, 27 April 2022. Voting Whether or not you intend to come to the Meeting, we strongly encourage all shareholders to vote on the resolutions being put to the Meeting by appointing me, the Chair of the meeting, as your proxy and giving your voting instructions, either using the enclosed Form of Proxy or electronically. Detailed voting information is set out in Part IV of this document. All resolutions put to the Meeting will be voted on by way of a poll. Your Board considers this results in a more accurate reflection of the views of shareholders and ensures that their votes are recognised, whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting. On a poll, each shareholder has one vote for every share held. The results of the voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM will be announced to the London Stock Exchange as soon as possible after the conclusion of the meeting. Voting Recommendation Your Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Board recommends all shareholders vote in favour of all the resolutions, as the directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings totalling 625,701 shares. As I mentioned above, should circumstances change before the time of the AGM, we want to ensure that we are able to adapt arrangements and to welcome shareholders to the AGM within safety constraints and in accordance with UK Government guidelines. If this is the case, we shall notify shareholders of the change by means of an RNS as early as possible before the date of the Meeting. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's website for any changes to these arrangements. Yours sincerely Martin Lamb Chair 29 March 2022 Rotork Part II Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') of Rotork plc (the 'Company') will be held at Bailbrook House Hotel, Eveleigh Avenue, London Road West, Bath, Somerset, BA1 7JD on Friday 29 April 2022 at 12 noon to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. This means that for each of these resolutions to be passed, more than half of the votes cast, in person or by proxy, must be in favour of the resolutions. Resolutions 17 to 21 (inclusive) will be proposed as special resolutions. This means that for each of these resolutions to be passed, at least three quarters of the votes cast, in person or by proxy, must be in favour of the resolution. Ordinary Resolutions Report and accounts 1. To receive the Company's annual report and audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the directors and auditor. Final dividend 2. To declare a final dividend of 4.05p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2021 payable on 20 May 2022 to shareholders on the register of members of the Company at close of business on 8 April 2022. Approval of directors' remuneration report 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the summary of the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 133 to 137 of the Directors' Remuneration Report) as set out on pages 125 to 150 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Re-election of directors 4. To re-elect AC Andersen as a director of the Company.

5. To re-elect TR Cobbold as a director of the Company.

6. To re-elect JM Davis as a director of the Company.

7. To re-elect PG Dilnot as a director of the Company.

8. To elect KT Huynh as a director of the Company.

9. To re-elect MJ Lamb as a director of the Company.

10. To elect KFS Meurk-Harvey as a director of the Company.

11. To re-elect JE Stipp as a director of the Company. Auditor re-appointment 12. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM at which accounts are laid before the Company. Auditor remuneration 13. To authorise the Audit Committee (for and on behalf of the Board of Directors) to determine the Auditor's remuneration. Political donations 14.To authorise the Company and all companies that are its subsidiaries at any time during the period for which this resolution has effect for the purposes of section 366 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to: (a) make political donations to political parties or independent election candidates;

(b) make political donations to political organisations other than political parties; and

(c) incur political expenditure,as such terms are defined in sections 363 to 365 inclusive of the Act, and in each case not exceeding £50,000 per company and, together with those made by any subsidiary and the Company, shall not exceed £100,000 in aggregate, each during the period beginning with the date of the passing of this resolution and ending on the earlier of the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or 28 July 2023. Authority to allot shares 15. THAT the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company: (a) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,433,970; and;

(b) comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £1,433,970 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue, such authorities to apply until the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or close of business on 28 July 2023 unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but, in each case, so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares to be granted after the authority expires and the directors may allot shares or grant such rights under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. For the purposes of this resolution 15 'rights issue' means an offer to: (i) ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

(ii) holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights, as the directors otherwise consider necessary, to subscribe for further securities by means of the issue of a renounceable letter (or other negotiable document) which may be traded for a period before payment for the securities is due, including an offer to which the directors may impose any limits or restrictions or make any other arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter. Rotork Share Incentive Plan 16.THAT the trust deed and rules of the Rotork Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP') the principal features of which are summarised in Appendix 2 to this Notice (and a copy of which is produced to the AGM, and for the purposes of identification, initialled by the Chair of the Meeting), and the proposed amendments to the SIP, be approved and the directors be authorised to; (a) do all acts and things necessary to establish and give effect to the SIP; (b) be authorised to do all such other acts and things as they may consider appropriate to continue to operate the SIP including making any changes to the rules and/or trust deed of the SIP necessary or desirable in order to ensure that the SIP satisfies the requirement of Schedule 2 to the Income Tax (Earning and Pensions) Act 2003; and (c) establish schedules to, or further incentive plans based on, the SIP but modified to take account of local tax, exchange control or securities laws in overseas territories, provided that any awards made any such schedules or further plans are treated as counting against the limits on individual or overall participation in the SIP. Special Resolutions General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 17. THAT, subject to the passing of resolution 15, the directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 15 and/or pursuant to section 573 of the Act to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case as if the restriction in section 561 of the Act did not apply, such authority to be limited: (a) to the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of equity securities (but in the case of an allotment pursuant to the authority granted by paragraph (b) of resolution 15, by way of a rights issue only): (i) to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

(ii) to holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights, as the directors otherwise consider necessary, and so that the directors may impose any limits or restrictions or make any other arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and (b)to the allotment of equity securities pursuant to the authority granted by paragraph (a) of resolution 15 and/or sale of treasury shares for cash (in each case otherwise than in the circumstances set out in paragraph (a) of this resolution 17) up to a nominal amount of £215,096, being not more than 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 14 March 2022, being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this notice (calculated, in the case of equity securities which are rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares by reference to the aggregate nominal amount of relevant shares which may be allotted pursuant to such rights), such authority to apply until the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or until the close of business on 28 July 2023 unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but, in each case, so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the directors may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. For the purpose of this resolution 17, 'rights issue' has the same meaning as in resolution 15 above. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions/capital investments) 18.THAT, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 17, and subject to the passing of resolution 15, the directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 15 and/or pursuant to section 573 of the Act to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case free of the restriction in section 561 of the Act, such authority to be: (a) limited to the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £215,096, being not more than 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 14 March 2022, being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this notice (calculated, in the case of equity securities which are rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares by reference to the aggregate nominal amount of relevant shares which may be allotted pursuant to such rights); and (b)used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the directors of the Company determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice, such authority to apply until the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or close of business on 28 July 2023 unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but, in each case, so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the directors of the Company may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. Authority to purchase own ordinary shares 19. 