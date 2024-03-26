Contents
Highlights of 2023
Strong delivery of Growth+ strategy
Non-ﬁnancial highlights
ESG scores
• Order intake was 7.8% higher year-on-year on an OCC basis with orders ahead at all divisions
• Revenue increased 12.0% year-on-year despite a signiﬁcant foreign exchange headwind which strengthened through the second half. On an OCC basis sales grew 13.6% year-on-year
• Adjusted operating margins were 60bps higher year-on-year at 22.9%
Financial highlights
Orders (£m)
23 724
22 682
21 614
Revenues (£m)
23
22 642
21 569
+7.8%
Orders were 7.8% higher year-on-year on an organic constant currency (OCC) basis
+13.6%
Revenues were 13.6% ahead year-on-year (OCC)
Adjusted EPS (p)
719
• We incorporated an emissions reduction target linked to our SBTi targets into our long term incentive plan
• Our total scope 1 and market based scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 11%
• The Rotork IQTF electric actuator was established as the leading actuator for upstream oil & gas choke valve applications
• Eco-transition portfolio sales grew faster than the Group overall
Adjusted operating proﬁt (£m) and margin (%)
23 22 21
12.7
10.8
14.6p
Basic EPS was 13.2p
14.6
23 22 21
164 (22.9%)
143 (22.3%)
128 (22.5%)
£164m
Reported operating proﬁt was £149m
Adjusted ﬁgures and organic constant currency ('OCC') ﬁgures are alternative performance measures and are used consistently throughout these results. They are deﬁned in full and reconciled to the statutory measures in note 2 of the Financial Statements.
Proﬁt before tax (£m)
23 22 21
106
£151m
• MSCI ESG: AAA
• Sustainalytics: ESG Industry Top Rated
• S&P CSA: Ranked in the top 10% globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry
124
Proﬁt before tax was 21% higher year-on-year
Dividend per share (p)
151
23 7.2
22 6.7
21 6.4
7.2p
Annual dividend increased by 7.5% year-on-year
Rotork Annual Report 2023
What we do
Global presence
Ofﬁces
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent ﬂow control solutions
Assembly facilities
Americas
Employees 534 Ofﬁces 11 Assembly facilities 4 Revenue
£201m
Divisional split
EMEA
Employees 1,773 Ofﬁces 24 Assembly facilities 9 Revenue
£280m
Oil & Gas
The leading supplier of electric critical duty actuators and related services to the global Oil & Gas sector with the largest installed base and site services team. Our products and services are used by customers across their upstream, midstream and downstream segments to automate and electrify processes, assure safety and eliminate fugitive emissions.
Read more P.28
Revenue £328m +16%
Adjusted operating margin
25.5%
Chemical, Process & Industrial
A supplier of specialist actuators and instruments for niche applications in the broad chemical, process industry and industrial sectors. The division identiﬁes and solves critical challenges for customers across
Adjusted operating margin reliability, efﬁciency and safety 24.0%
a broad range of end markets including speciality and other chemicals, metals and mining, critical HVAC, pharmaceutical, steel and cement.
Read more P.26
Revenue £214m +8%
Water & Power
Supplier of premium actuators, predominantly electric, and gearboxes for applications in the water and power generation sectors. Our products and services are used to solve water challenges and in climate change
Adjusted operating margin management, quality and scarcity 26.2%
adaptation and alternative energy, as well as to automate, electrify and digitalise our customers' processes.
Read more P.29
Revenue £177m +11%
At a glance
What makes Rotork a market leader?
Rotork's market position is driven by our technical capabilities, the quality and reliability of our products and services and our reputation in the market. Our products must satisfy challenging and complex certiﬁcation requirements which differ from industry to industry and geography to geography, meaning barriers to entry are relatively high
Safety, productivity and efficiency
Extraction
Our products are used in the extraction of high value materials such as oil & gas, metals and minerals
Processing
They are used to automate material processing plants, such as reﬁneries and chemical facilities
Transportation
Rotork products provide critical safety functions during the transportation of ﬂuids e.g. via pipelines
Storage
Controlling the ﬂow of ﬂuids in and out of storage tanks and shutting them down in an emergency
Offshore wind connections
IQ3 Pro electric actuators are used for critical control duties on high-voltage direct current transformer platforms in the UK's North Sea.
Utilisation
Our products are regularly used in the utilisation of ﬂuids - for example producing hydrogen from water
Heating and cooling
They are used in severe service HVAC applications such as in semiconductor fabrication plants and data centres
Recovery
Rotork products have an important role to play in the circular economy, e.g. carbon capture and storage
Recycling
They often play a key role in recycling processes, for example of reclaimed and efﬂuent water
Business model
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent ﬂow control solutions
The customer is at the centre of everything we do, from ﬁrst enquiry to installation to aftersales care
1
Identify our customers' automation challenges Our customers rely upon Rotork for innovative solutions to safely control the flow of their liquids, gases and powders. We proactively seek out their product and service needs and develop solutions that offer improved efficiency, assured safety and environmental protection and are tailored to their precise requirements.
2
Innovation and development of products and services
The innovative research and development activities across Rotork ensure cutting-edge products are available for every application across the markets we serve. Our new product development is particularly focused on products that help improve our customers' efficiency and environmental performance.
5
Lifecycle services & support
We offer dedicated, expert service and support from initial inquiry, to product installation, and through Rotork Site Services, long-term aftersales care including planned and predictive maintenance and end-of-life decommissioning.
We are a global business with product manufacturing sites located around the world.
We have been widely acknowledged as the market leader in flow control for over 60 years, recognised for our comprehensive, high-quality range of products and solutions.
Our products are available with extensive certifications, including for use in hazardous areas and safety applications, and as explosion proof.
World class product manufacturingIndustry leading application engineering
Our factories operate to the highest international standards and supply our quality products to our customers on time and at short notice if required.
3
Business model continued
The value we created in 2023
Our offering
We launched 5 new products and services in 2023. Sustainability is a high priority for our teams working in innovation and product development.
5
no. of product launches
Our routes to market
Employees
We offer our employees a safe working environment, fair pay, terms and conditions, equality and fairness in the workplace and engagement on important issues.
£187m
wages, salaries etc. paid
Strategic report
Suppliers
Communities
We have a sizeable supply
We endeavour to make a
chain. Social, environmental
positive social impact by
and ethical considerations
being a good corporate
are embedded into
citizen. We are pleased
our Global Supplier
to pay taxes and contribute
Excellence programme.
to society in the countries
in which we operate.
£364m
£33m
spend with
corporation tax
external suppliers
cash paid
Speciﬁcation approval
Key to direct or indirect sales
The environment
We delivered a good set of results across our key environmental metrics in 2023, including a 11% reduction in total scope 1 and market-based scope 2 tCO2e emissions.
-11%
CO2 emissions, YoY
Shareholders
We have a strong track record of creating shareholder value and have increased our ordinary dividend each year for more than 20 years.
£59m
dividends paid
Own sales Our highly experienced sales and application engineering teams
Channel partners
Industrial distributors and manufacturer's agents
Rotork Site Services
Our market leading global aftersales and service team
End users
Speciﬁcation approval
Understanding customer needs and conﬁrming our products meet them
Rotork Site Services
OEMs Customers who incorporate Rotork components into their products and systems
20%
EPCs, contractors and integrators Third-party infrastructure construction and speciality automation partners
Rotork Annual Report 2023
Our market dynamics
Global megatrends driving our top line growth
Our growth is driven by signiﬁcant long-term megatrends, from automation to new energies, as well as our own self-help initiatives
Automation
Automation is the introduction of automatic equipment into processes to improve reliability, safety and efﬁciency. We beneﬁt from this powerful trend as our end users upgrade from manual to actuated valves
Electrification
Electriﬁcation is the conversion of a machine or system to the use of electrical power. Electriﬁcation is occurring across many areas of industry, including ﬂow control, driven by emissions reduction and improved control
Digitalisation
Digitalisation is the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new value to customers. Digitalisation is a major theme in the markets we serve - examples include condition monitoring and remote diagnostics
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
>10%
>90%
+7%
>50%
>23%
iAM
>50%
£100m
The global industrial
Over 90% of Rotork
In the IEA's Net Zero
Electric powered valve
The global Industrial
Rotork's Intelligent
Global LNG demand is
LNG is a Rotork
automation and control
sales are into the
emissions by 2050
actuators represented
Internet of Things
Asset Management
estimated to rise by
target segment and
systems market is
industrial automation
scenario the electricity
over 50% of Rotork
("IIoT") market is
("iAM") system
>50% by 2040,
we estimate the
forecast to grow at
and control
share of total global
sales in 2023
forecast to grow at
analyses actuator
driven by industrial
addressable market
10.5% p.a. from 2023
systems market
final energy
23.2% p.a. from 2023
performance data and
coal-to-gas switching
could grow to £100m
to 2030 (CAGR)
consumption rises to
to 2030 (CAGR)
uses this to provide
and economic growth
in 3-4 years time
27% in 2030 from 20%
users with value
(Source: Grand
(Source: Grand
(Source: Shell LNG
in 2021
added services
View Research)
View Research)
outlook 2024)
Rotork Annual Report 2023
Energy security
Energy security has risen up the global priority list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has triggered an acceleration in infrastructure spend including LNG capacity expansions, storage investment and life extensions
Our market dynamics continued
Global megatrends driving our top line growth continued
Water scarcity
Water scarcity is resulting in greater investment in leak detection and monitoring as well as water re-use and recycling. Rotork is well placed to beneﬁt, for example through the recently launched CK range of waterproof actuators
Water quality
Water quality challenges are creating opportunities globally, for example in network infrastructure modernisation, water treatment and desalination.
The USA's Inﬂation Reduction Act included signiﬁcant funding for water quality
New energies
New energies have a major part to play in the energy transition and we see exciting opportunities in LNG as a bridging fuel as well as in biofuels, carbon capture utilisation and storage, green and blue hydrogen and concentrated solar
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
Challenge
Opportunity
50l
IQ3
>8%
£150m
>23%
CPI
6%
CH4
Water leakage across
Intelligent actuators
The desalination
Desalination is a
Global energy
Mining, chemical and
Fugitive methane
To eliminate or
England and Wales in
with remote operation
equipment market
Rotork targets segment
storage additions are
HVAC markets within
emissions from
reduce emissions the
2020-21 was greater
can be used to manage
is forecast to grow
and we estimate
forecast to grow at
the battery value chain
energy production
oil and gas sector is
than 50l of water per
network pressure
at 8.6% CAGR
the serviceable
23% p.a from 2022
are target segments of
are estimated to
transitioning to electric
person per day
thereby reducing
over 2023-33
addressable market at
to 2030 (CAGR)
the Rotork CPI division
contribute ~6% of
powered from
any leak rate
approximately £150m
global GHG emissions
pneumatic powered
valve actuators
(Source: Ofwat)
(Source: Future
(Source: BloombergNEF)
(Source: Our World in Data)
Market Insights)
rotork.com
Rotork Annual Report 2023
Sustainability
Sustainability is the societal goal of our time - people safely co-existing over the long term. Sustainability is a major opportunity for us, including through methane emissions and ﬂaring elimination and low- and no-carbon fuels
Chair's statement
2023 was the ﬁrst full year of our Growth+ strategy and I'm pleased to report we have made signiﬁcant progress. The market response to our Target Segment strategic pillar has been very encouraging
Dorothy Thompson, CBE Chair
Chair's statement 2023 was the ﬁrst full year of our Growth+ strategy and my ﬁrst year as Rotork's Chair. We launched the strategy in 2022, designed to deliver proﬁtable growth by targeting the right market segments, providing value to our customers, innovating our products and services, and enabling a sustainable future.
Solid progress has been made in delivering the strategy. From 2021 to 2023, we delivered revenue growth of 26% and EBITA growth of 29%. The market response to our Target Segment strategic pillar has been very encouraging. We have made signiﬁcant progress on Customer Value, increasing our customer focus through investing in people and rolling out new systems and processes.
In 2023, our Chief Technology Ofﬁcer implemented a full review of our process for innovation of products and services, resulting in a more agile approach focused on customer needs and delivering sustainable products. During the year, we delivered important product and service launches, including the latest release electric actuator, the IQ3 Pro, and enhanced our Intelligent Asset Management digital offerings. Under our Innovation pillar, the acquisition of Hanbay has expanded our technology capabilities and strengthened our decarbonisation product suite.
Energy transition & sustainability Enabling the energy transition and delivering sustainable products and operations is at the heart of our Growth+ strategy.
During 2023, we made signiﬁcant progress in the North American upstream electriﬁcation segment, with the IQTF range being established as the leading electric actuator for choke valve wellhead automation. Replacing a process gas-powered pneumatic actuator with an electric IQTF actuator eliminates any methane emissions from operating the valve.
