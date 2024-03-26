Contents

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent ﬂow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. Rotork helps customers around the world to improve efﬁciency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. The Group employs about 3,300 people, has assembly facilities in 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network.

1 Highlights of 2023 2 What we do 3 At a glance 4 Business model 6 Our market dynamics 8 Chair's statement 10 Key performance indicators 12 Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's statement 16 Investment case 17 Strategy introduction 18 Target segments 22 Customer value 24 Innovative products & services 26 Divisional review 30 Sustainability review 64 Financial review 68 Risk management 73 Principal risks and uncertainties 80 Viability statement 82 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures 93 Non-ﬁnancial and sustainability information statement

Highlights of 2023

Strong delivery of Growth+ strategy

Non-ﬁnancial highlights

ESG scores

• Order intake was 7.8% higher year-on-year on an OCC basis with orders ahead at all divisions

• Revenue increased 12.0% year-on-year despite a signiﬁcant foreign exchange headwind which strengthened through the second half. On an OCC basis sales grew 13.6% year-on-year

• Adjusted operating margins were 60bps higher year-on-year at 22.9%

Financial highlights

Orders (£m)

23 724

22 682

21 614

Revenues (£m)

23

22 642

21 569

+7.8%

Orders were 7.8% higher year-on-year on an organic constant currency (OCC) basis

+13.6%

Revenues were 13.6% ahead year-on-year (OCC)

Adjusted EPS (p)

719

• We incorporated an emissions reduction target linked to our SBTi targets into our long term incentive plan

• Our total scope 1 and market based scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 11%

• The Rotork IQTF electric actuator was established as the leading actuator for upstream oil & gas choke valve applications

• Eco-transition portfolio sales grew faster than the Group overall

Adjusted operating proﬁt (£m) and margin (%)

23 22 21

12.7

10.8

14.6p

Basic EPS was 13.2p

14.6

23 22 21

164 (22.9%)

143 (22.3%)

128 (22.5%)

£164m

Reported operating proﬁt was £149m

Adjusted ﬁgures and organic constant currency ('OCC') ﬁgures are alternative performance measures and are used consistently throughout these results. They are deﬁned in full and reconciled to the statutory measures in note 2 of the Financial Statements.

Proﬁt before tax (£m)

23 22 21

106

£151m

• MSCI ESG: AAA

• Sustainalytics: ESG Industry Top Rated

• S&P CSA: Ranked in the top 10% globally in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry

124

Proﬁt before tax was 21% higher year-on-year

Dividend per share (p)

151

23 7.2

22 6.7

21 6.4

7.2p

Annual dividend increased by 7.5% year-on-year

What we do

Global presence

Ofﬁces

Assembly facilities

Americas

Employees 534 Ofﬁces 11 Assembly facilities 4 Revenue

£201m

Divisional split

EMEA

Employees 1,773 Ofﬁces 24 Assembly facilities 9 Revenue

£280m

Oil & Gas

The leading supplier of electric critical duty actuators and related services to the global Oil & Gas sector with the largest installed base and site services team. Our products and services are used by customers across their upstream, midstream and downstream segments to automate and electrify processes, assure safety and eliminate fugitive emissions.

Revenue £328m +16%

Adjusted operating margin

25.5%

Chemical, Process & Industrial

A supplier of specialist actuators and instruments for niche applications in the broad chemical, process industry and industrial sectors. The division identiﬁes and solves critical challenges for customers across

Adjusted operating margin reliability, efﬁciency and safety 24.0%

a broad range of end markets including speciality and other chemicals, metals and mining, critical HVAC, pharmaceutical, steel and cement.

Revenue £214m +8%

Water & Power

Supplier of premium actuators, predominantly electric, and gearboxes for applications in the water and power generation sectors. Our products and services are used to solve water challenges and in climate change

Adjusted operating margin management, quality and scarcity 26.2%

adaptation and alternative energy, as well as to automate, electrify and digitalise our customers' processes.

Revenue £177m +11%

At a glance

What makes Rotork a market leader?

Rotork's market position is driven by our technical capabilities, the quality and reliability of our products and services and our reputation in the market. Our products must satisfy challenging and complex certiﬁcation requirements which differ from industry to industry and geography to geography, meaning barriers to entry are relatively high

Safety, productivity and efficiency

Extraction

Our products are used in the extraction of high value materials such as oil & gas, metals and minerals

Processing

They are used to automate material processing plants, such as reﬁneries and chemical facilities

Transportation

Rotork products provide critical safety functions during the transportation of ﬂuids e.g. via pipelines

Storage

Controlling the ﬂow of ﬂuids in and out of storage tanks and shutting them down in an emergency

Offshore wind connections

IQ3 Pro electric actuators are used for critical control duties on high-voltage direct current transformer platforms in the UK's North Sea.

Utilisation

Our products are regularly used in the utilisation of ﬂuids - for example producing hydrogen from water

Heating and cooling

They are used in severe service HVAC applications such as in semiconductor fabrication plants and data centres

Recovery

Rotork products have an important role to play in the circular economy, e.g. carbon capture and storage

Recycling

They often play a key role in recycling processes, for example of reclaimed and efﬂuent water

Business model

The customer is at the centre of everything we do, from ﬁrst enquiry to installation to aftersales care

1

Identify our customers' automation challenges Our customers rely upon Rotork for innovative solutions to safely control the flow of their liquids, gases and powders. We proactively seek out their product and service needs and develop solutions that offer improved efficiency, assured safety and environmental protection and are tailored to their precise requirements.

2

Innovation and development of products and services

The innovative research and development activities across Rotork ensure cutting-edge products are available for every application across the markets we serve. Our new product development is particularly focused on products that help improve our customers' efficiency and environmental performance.

5

Lifecycle services & support

We offer dedicated, expert service and support from initial inquiry, to product installation, and through Rotork Site Services, long-term aftersales care including planned and predictive maintenance and end-of-life decommissioning.

We are a global business with product manufacturing sites located around the world.

We have been widely acknowledged as the market leader in flow control for over 60 years, recognised for our comprehensive, high-quality range of products and solutions.

Our products are available with extensive certifications, including for use in hazardous areas and safety applications, and as explosion proof.

World class product manufacturingIndustry leading application engineering

Our factories operate to the highest international standards and supply our quality products to our customers on time and at short notice if required.

3

Business model continued

The value we created in 2023

Our offering

We launched 5 new products and services in 2023. Sustainability is a high priority for our teams working in innovation and product development.

5

no. of product launches

Our routes to market

Employees

We offer our employees a safe working environment, fair pay, terms and conditions, equality and fairness in the workplace and engagement on important issues.

£187m

wages, salaries etc. paid

Strategic report Suppliers Communities We have a sizeable supply We endeavour to make a chain. Social, environmental positive social impact by and ethical considerations being a good corporate are embedded into citizen. We are pleased our Global Supplier to pay taxes and contribute Excellence programme. to society in the countries in which we operate. £364m £33m spend with corporation tax external suppliers cash paid Speciﬁcation approval Key to direct or indirect sales

The environment

We delivered a good set of results across our key environmental metrics in 2023, including a 11% reduction in total scope 1 and market-based scope 2 tCO2e emissions.

-11%

CO2 emissions, YoY

Shareholders

We have a strong track record of creating shareholder value and have increased our ordinary dividend each year for more than 20 years.

£59m

dividends paid

Own sales Our highly experienced sales and application engineering teams

Channel partners

Industrial distributors and manufacturer's agents

Rotork Site Services

Our market leading global aftersales and service team

End users

Speciﬁcation approval

Understanding customer needs and conﬁrming our products meet them

Rotork Site Services

OEMs Customers who incorporate Rotork components into their products and systems

20%

EPCs, contractors and integrators Third-party infrastructure construction and speciality automation partners

Our market dynamics

Global megatrends driving our top line growth

Our growth is driven by signiﬁcant long-term megatrends, from automation to new energies, as well as our own self-help initiatives

Automation Automation is the introduction of automatic equipment into processes to improve reliability, safety and efﬁciency. We beneﬁt from this powerful trend as our end users upgrade from manual to actuated valves

Electrification Electriﬁcation is the conversion of a machine or system to the use of electrical power. Electriﬁcation is occurring across many areas of industry, including ﬂow control, driven by emissions reduction and improved control

Digitalisation Digitalisation is the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new value to customers. Digitalisation is a major theme in the markets we serve - examples include condition monitoring and remote diagnostics

Energy security Energy security has risen up the global priority list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has triggered an acceleration in infrastructure spend including LNG capacity expansions, storage investment and life extensions

Our market dynamics continued

Global megatrends driving our top line growth continued

Water scarcity Water scarcity is resulting in greater investment in leak detection and monitoring as well as water re-use and recycling. Rotork is well placed to beneﬁt, for example through the recently launched CK range of waterproof actuators

Water quality Water quality challenges are creating opportunities globally, for example in network infrastructure modernisation, water treatment and desalination. The USA's Inﬂation Reduction Act included signiﬁcant funding for water quality

New energies New energies have a major part to play in the energy transition and we see exciting opportunities in LNG as a bridging fuel as well as in biofuels, carbon capture utilisation and storage, green and blue hydrogen and concentrated solar

Sustainability Sustainability is the societal goal of our time - people safely co-existing over the long term. Sustainability is a major opportunity for us, including through methane emissions and ﬂaring elimination and low- and no-carbon fuels

Chair's statement

2023 was the ﬁrst full year of our Growth+ strategy and I'm pleased to report we have made signiﬁcant progress. The market response to our Target Segment strategic pillar has been very encouraging

Dorothy Thompson, CBE Chair

Chair's statement 2023 was the ﬁrst full year of our Growth+ strategy and my ﬁrst year as Rotork's Chair. We launched the strategy in 2022, designed to deliver proﬁtable growth by targeting the right market segments, providing value to our customers, innovating our products and services, and enabling a sustainable future.

Solid progress has been made in delivering the strategy. From 2021 to 2023, we delivered revenue growth of 26% and EBITA growth of 29%. The market response to our Target Segment strategic pillar has been very encouraging. We have made signiﬁcant progress on Customer Value, increasing our customer focus through investing in people and rolling out new systems and processes.

In 2023, our Chief Technology Ofﬁcer implemented a full review of our process for innovation of products and services, resulting in a more agile approach focused on customer needs and delivering sustainable products. During the year, we delivered important product and service launches, including the latest release electric actuator, the IQ3 Pro, and enhanced our Intelligent Asset Management digital offerings. Under our Innovation pillar, the acquisition of Hanbay has expanded our technology capabilities and strengthened our decarbonisation product suite.

Energy transition & sustainability Enabling the energy transition and delivering sustainable products and operations is at the heart of our Growth+ strategy.

During 2023, we made signiﬁcant progress in the North American upstream electriﬁcation segment, with the IQTF range being established as the leading electric actuator for choke valve wellhead automation. Replacing a process gas-powered pneumatic actuator with an electric IQTF actuator eliminates any methane emissions from operating the valve.