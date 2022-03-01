|
Rotork : Full Year Results Presentation 2021
End market outlook improving following a challenging year
2021 Preliminary Results
March 1st 2022
Presented by Chief Executive Officer - Kiet Huynh Group Finance Director - Jonathan Davis
Keeping the World Flowing
for Future Generations
Stronger Together - Always Innovating - Trusted Partner
How we create value for all our stakeholders
Innovative solutions to our customers' flow control challenges
Committed to enabling a sustainable future
A safe, diverse and inclusive environment for our people
Financial performance and strength
2021 Preliminary Results
End market outlook improving following a challenging year
Growing orders, sales impacted by supply chain
Orders
+7.8% OCC
£614M
KPI
Revenue
-2.5% OCC
£569M
Strong cash
Resilient
generation and
margins, strong
balance sheet
returns
KPI
KPI
Cash conversion
Return on sales
108%
22.5%
Of adj. operating profit
(2020: 23.6%)
KPI
Closing net cash
ROCE
£114M
30.1%
(H1 2021: £144M)
(2020: 32.5%)
Performing for all stakeholders
KPI
Carbon emissions
2021: 14.6 TnCO2e
(2020: 14.5)
Net-zero target dates announced. Near term Science Based Targets set
2021 Preliminary Results
Financial Review
Keeping the World Flowing for Future Generations
Presented by
Jonathan Davis, Group Finance Director
2021 Preliminary Results
Disclaimer
