  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rotork plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK PLC

(ROR)
03/22 06:59:55 am
316.1 GBX   +2.43%
ROTORK : Full Year Results Presentation 2021
05:45aBrent Returns to $100 as Traders Look to IEA Meeting
04:49aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; Russia-Ukraine Crisis Weighs
Rotork : Full Year Results Presentation 2021

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
End market outlook improving following a challenging year

2021 Preliminary Results

March 1st 2022

Presented by Chief Executive Officer - Kiet Huynh Group Finance Director - Jonathan Davis

Keeping the World Flowing

for Future Generations

Stronger Together - Always Innovating - Trusted Partner

How we create value for all our stakeholders

Innovative solutions to our customers' flow control challenges

Committed to enabling a sustainable future

A safe, diverse and inclusive environment for our people

Financial performance and strength

2021 Preliminary Results

3

End market outlook improving following a challenging year

Growing orders, sales impacted by supply chain

Orders

+7.8% OCC

£614M

KPI

Revenue

-2.5% OCC

£569M

Strong cash

Resilient

generation and

margins, strong

balance sheet

returns

KPI

KPI

Cash conversion

Return on sales

108%

22.5%

Of adj. operating profit

(2020: 23.6%)

KPI

Closing net cash

ROCE

£114M

30.1%

(H1 2021: £144M)

(2020: 32.5%)

Performing for all stakeholders

KPI

Carbon emissions

2021: 14.6 TnCO2e

(2020: 14.5)

Net-zero target dates announced. Near term Science Based Targets set

2021 Preliminary Results

4

Financial Review

Keeping the World Flowing for Future Generations

Presented by

Jonathan Davis, Group Finance Director

2021 Preliminary Results

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 581 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2021 85,5 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2021 150 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 2 653 M 3 558 M 3 558 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float -
Chart ROTORK PLC
Duration : Period :
Rotork plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 308,60 GBX
Average target price 364,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiet Huynh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Financial Controller
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Grant Hunter Wood Director-Site Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTORK PLC-13.61%3 558
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.00%61 243
SMC CORPORATION-12.30%39 006
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.83%38 079
FANUC CORPORATION-13.23%35 203
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-15.91%30 638