Rotork : New Rules of Rotork plc Sharesave Scheme

Rotork plc Sharesave Scheme

1. Meaning of words used

1.1 General

In these rules:

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a committee duly authorised by it. For the purposes of rules 13 (Takeovers and restructurings) and 14 (Exchange of Options), it means those persons who were members of the Board immediately before the relevant event;

"Bonus Date" means the date the Bonus becomes payable, which will occur after all of the Contributions have been made;

"Bonus" means the bonus (if any) payable under a Savings Contract linked to an Option;

"Business Day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange (or, if the Board decides, any other stock exchange on which the Shares are traded) is open for the transaction of business;

"Company" means Rotork plc, incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 00578327;

"Contribution" means the monthly contribution under a Savings Contract;

"Control" has the meaning in section 719 of ITEPA;

"Dealing Restrictions" means any internal or external restrictions on dealings or transactions in securities;

"Eligible Employee" means a person who is eligible to participate in the Plan under rule 3.1 (Eligibility) at the relevant time;

"Employee" means any employee or director of any Member of the Group and, for the purposes of rule 17 (Terms of employment) it includes a former employee or director;

"Expected Repayment" has the meaning given in rule 6.1 (Meaning of Expected Repayment);

"Grant Date" means the date on which an Option is granted;

"Group" means the Company and any company that is a subsidiary of the Company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006), and "Member of the Group" will be understood accordingly;

"HMRC" means His Majesty's Revenue & Customs;

"Invitation Date" means the date an invitation to apply for an Option is issued under the Plan;

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003; "Market Value" on any day means:

when Shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange: the price shown in the Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the previous Business Day as the closing price for the Shares on that day (or if 2 closing prices are shown, the lower price plus one-half of the difference between those 2 figures); or if the Board decides, the average of the price determined under (a) above over 3 consecutive Business Days ending on the previous Business Day; or

