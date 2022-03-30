Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rotork plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK PLC

(ROR)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/30 03:57:55 am EDT
333.7 GBX   -1.16%
03:45aROTORK : AGM 2022 Notice
PU
03:45aROTORK : Share Incentive Plan - Rules and Trust Deed
PU
03/24ROTORK : supply flow control solutions to Wessex Water for multi-million upgrade project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rotork : Report and Accounts 2021

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Keeping the world flowing for future generations

In fulfilling our Purpose, Rotork is helping tackle some of the most important sustainability issues of our time

Our environmental 'handprint' - the opportunity to drive positive outcomes through our products and services - is significant. We play a key role in the energy transition.

All photographs of people used in this report were taken in line with local COVID-19 guidance in place at the time.

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Enabling a sustainable future

Keeping the world flowing… through automation

Rotork has been selected to provide electric actuators for the new Baihetan Dam hydropower plant on the Yangtze River in China.

Keeping the world flowing… through electrification

Rotork is supplying electric PAX actuators to a natural gas distributor in the New York City area, to replace all pneumatic devices on its network.

Keeping the world flowing… through innovation

Rotork is working with China Baowu Steel Group, one of the world's biggest steel producers, on its ambitious emissions reduction agenda.

Our strategy

Our targets are to deliver (i) mid to high single-digit sales growth through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, and (ii) mid-20s adjusted operating margins over time through simplifying our core business, manufacturing improvements and development of our global supply chain.

We aim to play our part in improving our world and making it more sustainable by helping our customers better their own environmental performance, while at the same time working to improve our own ESG performance as well as that of our suppliers.

Read more on page 30

Strategic Report

  • 2 How our Purpose enables a sustainable future

  • 8 Performance highlights

  • 12 Chairman's statement

  • 14 Rotork at a glance

  • 16 Investment proposition

  • 18 Our market dynamics

  • 20 Business model

  • 22 Chief Executive Officer's statement

  • 26 Supply chain update

  • 28 Strategic framework

  • 34 Growth Acceleration Programme

  • 38 Key performance indicators

  • 40 Divisional review

  • 46 Sustainability review

  • 74 Non-financial information statement

  • 78 Financial review

  • 82 Risk management

  • 85 Principal risks and uncertainties

  • 93 Viability statement

  • 94 Our stakeholders

Corporate Governance

  • 98 Governance at a glance

  • 100 Chairman's governance overview

  • 102 Board of directors

  • 104 Corporate governance report

  • 116 Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') Committee report

  • 119 Audit Committee report

  • 123 Nomination Committee report

  • 125 Directors' Remuneration report

  • 151 Directors' report

  • 155 Statement of directors' responsibility for preparing the Annual Report and financial statements

Financial Statements

  • 158 Independent auditor's report

  • 166 Consolidated income statement

  • 167 Consolidated balance sheet

  • 169 Consolidated statement of cash flows

  • 170 Notes to the Group financial statements

  • 203 Rotork plc Company balance sheet

  • 205 Notes to the Company financial statements

  • 211 Ten year trading history

  • 212 Share register information

www.rotork.com

1

How our Purpose enables a sustainable future

Keeping the world flowing… through automation

Automation for the hydropower industry

Electricity demand met:

50m

people

Hydropower is one of the largest sources of low-carbon electricity today. The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees hydropower providing 12% of all renewable electricity generation by 2050 in its 'net-zero by 2050' scenario. It is expected to play a key role in providing stability and flexibility of electricity supply, alongside other renewables.

Rotork has been selected to provide electric actuators for the new Baihetan Dam hydropower plant on the Yangtze River in China.

Hydropower plants use automation for turbine control and power plant regulation. Digital solutions - including the use of intelligent electric actuators - help increase operational efficiency, flexibility and lifespan, while also providing higher levels of safety performance.

Rotork's IQ actuators are ideally suited for hydropower plants; they are reliable, robust and efficient, and provide data logs that give insight into the plant's performance. Continuous tracking is available at all times, even without power supply.

Once fully operational in 2022, the Baihetan Dam hydropwer plant will have capacity to generate 60 GWh of electricity a year - enough to meet the electricity demand of around 50 million people - making it the second largest hydroelectric power plant in the world.

Rotork's actuators drive the water supply systems within the power station, as well as drainage, air compression and other auxiliary systems.

Rotork

2

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROTORK PLC
03:45aROTORK : AGM 2022 Notice
PU
03:45aROTORK : Share Incentive Plan - Rules and Trust Deed
PU
03/24ROTORK : supply flow control solutions to Wessex Water for multi-million upgrade project
PU
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back, trailing Europe
03/09ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvidia...
03/08INSIDER SELL : Evoqua Water Technologies
MT
03/01FTSE 100 Closed Down Due to Worsening Situation in Ukraine
DJ
03/01FTSE Fall, Gilts Gain as Flight to Safety Persists
DJ
03/01ROTORK : Full Year Results Presentation 2021
PU
03/01Brent Returns to $100 as Traders Look to IEA Meeting
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROTORK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 581 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 85,5 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2021 150 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 2 900 M 3 810 M 3 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROTORK PLC
Duration : Period :
Rotork plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 337,60 GBX
Average target price 364,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiet Huynh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Financial Controller
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Grant Hunter Wood Director-Site Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTORK PLC-5.49%3 810
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.11%62 209
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.39%38 258
SMC CORPORATION-9.68%37 311
FANUC CORPORATION-9.76%34 386
FASTENAL COMPANY-8.74%33 946