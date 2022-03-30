Rotork : Report and Accounts 2021

Keeping the world flowing for future generations
In fulfilling our Purpose, Rotork is helping tackle some of the most important sustainability issues of our time
Our environmental 'handprint' - the opportunity to drive positive outcomes through our products and services - is significant. We play a key role in the energy transition.
All photographs of people used in this report were taken in line with local COVID-19 guidance in place at the time.
Enabling a sustainable future
Keeping the world flowing… through automation
Rotork has been selected to provide electric actuators for the new Baihetan Dam hydropower plant on the Yangtze River in China.
Keeping the world flowing… through electrification
Rotork is supplying electric PAX actuators to a natural gas distributor in the New York City area, to replace all pneumatic devices on its network.
Keeping the world flowing… through innovation
Rotork is working with China Baowu Steel Group, one of the world's biggest steel producers, on its ambitious emissions reduction agenda.
Our strategy
Our targets are to deliver (i) mid to high single-digit sales growth through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, and (ii) mid-20s adjusted operating margins over time through simplifying our core business, manufacturing improvements and development of our global supply chain.
We aim to play our part in improving our world and making it more sustainable by helping our customers better their own environmental performance, while at the same time working to improve our own ESG performance as well as that of our suppliers.
Read more on page 30
How our Purpose enables a sustainable future
Keeping the world flowing… through automation
Automation for the hydropower industry
Electricity demand met:
50m
people
Hydropower is one of the largest sources of low-carbon electricity today. The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees hydropower providing 12% of all renewable electricity generation by 2050 in its 'net-zero by 2050' scenario. It is expected to play a key role in providing stability and flexibility of electricity supply, alongside other renewables.
Rotork has been selected to provide electric actuators for the new Baihetan Dam hydropower plant on the Yangtze River in China.
Hydropower plants use automation for turbine control and power plant regulation. Digital solutions - including the use of intelligent electric actuators - help increase operational efficiency, flexibility and lifespan, while also providing higher levels of safety performance.
Rotork's IQ actuators are ideally suited for hydropower plants; they are reliable, robust and efficient, and provide data logs that give insight into the plant's performance. Continuous tracking is available at all times, even without power supply.
Once fully operational in 2022, the Baihetan Dam hydropwer plant will have capacity to generate 60 GWh of electricity a year - enough to meet the electricity demand of around 50 million people - making it the second largest hydroelectric power plant in the world.
Rotork's actuators drive the water supply systems within the power station, as well as drainage, air compression and other auxiliary systems.
