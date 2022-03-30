Rotork : Share Incentive Plan - Rules and Trust Deed

RULES AND TRUST DEED

OF THE

ROTORK PLC SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

As adopted pursuant to a resolution dated 23 May 2002 and as amended pursuant to a resolution dated 20 April 2012 and pursuant to a further resolution dated [29] April 2022

HMRC registered:

[date]

HMRC reference:

[insert]

Rotork plc Share Incentive Plan

Summary

This page is for information only and does not form part of the rules.

SIPs - A Share Incentive Plan (or SIP for short) is a specific type of employee share plan which benefits from advantageous tax treatment in the UK. SIPs must comply with certain UK tax legislation which means that the rules governing a SIP are detailed and complicated. This introductory wording is designed to give an overview of how the Plan works, but should not be relied on in place of reading the rules and relevant legislation.

Award types - Under a SIP it is possible for a company to make four different kinds of awards:

- Free shares, which are upfront free shares subject to restrictions (and possibly forfeiture) (see rule 6);

- Partnership shares, which are shares employees purchase using their salary (see rule 7);

- Matching shares, which are also upfront free shares subject to restrictions (and possibly forfeiture), but are only awarded if an employee also buys partnership shares (see rule 8); and

- Dividend shares, which are shares paid for with reinvested dividends (see rule 9).

Awards held in a trust - If an employee participates in the Plan, their award shares will be held on the employee's behalf in a trust. The shares will not come out of the trust until the shares are withdrawn from the Plan.

Holding period - Awards normally have to be held in the Plan for a period of between 3 and 5 years, although the employee may withdraw partnership shares earlier if they wish.

Tax treatment - The tax treatment of awards under the SIP is not set out in these rules. As a general rule of thumb, employees will achieve advantageous tax treatment if they hold their awards for at least 3 years before withdrawing them from the Plan, and they will receive the most beneficial tax treatment if the awards are held in the Plan for at least 5 years.

Table of Contents

Plan rules and Trust deed

PLAN RULES …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .1

1. Meaning of words used ........................................................................................................................... 2

2. Purpose ................................................................................................................................................... 4

3. Eligible Employees .................................................................................................................................. 4

4. Plan limit .................................................................................................................................................. 6

5. Invitations ................................................................................................................................................ 6

6. Free Shares ............................................................................................................................................. 7

7. Partnership Shares .................................................................................................................................. 9

8. Matching Shares .................................................................................................................................... 12

9. Dividend Shares .................................................................................................................................... 13

10. Corporate events ................................................................................................................................... 15

11. Tax ......................................................................................................................................................... 15

12. Terms of employment ............................................................................................................................ 16

13. General .................................................................................................................................................. 16

14. Administration ........................................................................................................................................ 18

15. Changing the Plan and termination ....................................................................................................... 18

16. Governing law and jurisdiction .............................................................................................................. 20

TRUST DEED .................................................................................................................................................. 21

1. Meaning of words used ......................................................................................................................... 21

2. Purpose and operation of the Trust ....................................................................................................... 22

3. Trust Fund ............................................................................................................................................. 22

4. Trustee's powers - general ................................................................................................................... 22

5. Plan Shares ........................................................................................................................................... 24

6. Cash dividends - general ...................................................................................................................... 26

7. Entitlements ........................................................................................................................................... 26

8. Information and accounting for tax ........................................................................................................ 26

14. Termination ............................................................................................................................................ 29

15. Governing law and jurisdiction .............................................................................................................. 29

Rotork plc Share Incentive Plan

1.

Meaning of words used

1.1

General

In these rules:

"Accumulation Period" means any period specified in accordance with rule 7.1.1;

"Associated Company" means an associated company (within the meaning in paragraph 94 of Schedule 2) of the Company;

"Award" means:

(i) an award of Free Shares or Matching Shares to Participants; and/or

(ii) an acquisition of Partnership Shares or Dividend Shares on behalf of Participants,

and "awarded" and "awarding" will be understood accordingly;

"Award Date" means the date on which Plan Shares are awarded, which, in the case of Partnership Shares or Dividend Shares, is in accordance with paragraphs 50(4), 52(5) or 66(4) of Schedule 2, as appropriate;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a committee duly authorised by it;

"Business Day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business;

"Company" means Rotork plc with registered number 00578327;

"Connected Company" means any company which is connected (as defined in paragraph 18(3) of Schedule 2) with the Company;

"Dealing Restrictions" means any internal or external restrictions on dealings or transactions in securities;

"Deed" means the trust deed entered into between the Company and the Trustee dated [to be inserted], establishing the Trust, and attached as a Schedule to these rules;

"Dividend Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants in accordance with rule 9 (Dividend Shares) and held by the Trustee under the terms of the Plan;

"Eligible Employee" means any person who meets the requirements of rule 3.1 (Eligibility);

"Employee" means, for the purposes of rule 12 (Terms of employment), any existing or former Eligible Employee or Participant.

"Forfeiture Period" means the period (if any) determined by the Board in accordance with rule 6.6 (Forfeiture Period) in relation to Free Shares, and rule 8.5 (Forfeiture Period) in relation to Matching Shares;

"Forfeiture Provisions" means the circumstances (if any) in which the Board decides that Shares may be subject to forfeiture as described in rule 6.7 (Forfeiture Provisions) in relation to Free Shares, and rule 8.6 (Forfeiture Provisions) in relation to Matching Shares;

"Free Share Agreement" means an agreement in respect of Free Shares as described at rule 6.3 (Free Share Agreements);

"Free Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants in accordance with rule 6 (Free Shares) and held by the Trustee under the terms of the Plan;

"Group" means the Company and any company that is a subsidiary of the Company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006), and "Member of the Group" will be understood accordingly;

"HMRC" means Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs;

"Holding Period" means the period determined in accordance with rule 6.4 in relation to Free Shares, rule 8.4 in relation to Matching Shares, and rule 9.6 in relation to Dividend Shares;

"Initial Market Value" means the Market Value of a Share on the Award Date;

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;

"Market Daily Price" means the lower of the 2 prices shown on the London Stock Exchange as the closing price for the Shares on that day plus one-half of the difference between those 2 figures;

"Market Value" on any day means:

(i) when Shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the average of the Market Daily Price for each of the 5 consecutive Business Days immediately preceding that date; or

(ii)otherwise, the market value of a Share as determined in accordance with Part VIII of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and agreed in advance with HMRC,

and if Shares are subject to a Restriction, Market Value will be determined as if the Shares were not subject to a Restriction;

"Matching Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants in accordance with rule 8 (Matching Shares) and held by the Trustee under the terms of the Plan;

"Participant" means any individual who has entered into a Partnership Share Agreement or to whom an Award has been awarded or, after death, that person's personal representatives;

"Participating Company" means the Company and any company that is:

(i) a subsidiary of the Company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006), of which the Company has Control; and

(ii)designated by the Board at the relevant time as a participating company for the purposes of the Plan;

"Partnership Share Agreement" means an agreement in respect of Partnership Shares (and, if relevant, Matching Shares) as described at rule 7.1 (Partnership Share Agreements) and rule 8.2 (Terms in Partnership Share Agreement);

"Partnership Share Money" means money deducted from a Participant's Salary in accordance with a Partnership Share Agreement, to be held in accordance with the Plan and used for the acquisition of Partnership Shares;

"Partnership Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants in accordance with rule 7 (Partnership Shares) and held by the Trustee under the terms of the Plan;

"PAYE" means the system of tax withholding known as the 'Pay As You Earn' regime;

"Performance Measure" has the meaning given in rule 6.1.3;

"Performance Unit" has the meaning given in rule 6.1.3;