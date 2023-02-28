Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rotork plc
  News
  Summary
    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK PLC

(ROR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23:52 2023-02-28 am EST
325.80 GBX   -1.27%
Rotork achieves double-digit rises in annual revenue and profit

02/28/2023 | 06:10am EST
(Alliance News) - Rotork PLC on Tuesday reported increases in both revenue and profit for 2022, as it lifted full-year dividend by 4.7%.

For the 2022, the industrial flow control equipment provider reported revenue of GBP641.8 million, up 13% from GBP569.2 million a year earlier, benefiting from the second half's "strong recovery in deliveries".

Pretax profit rose 17% to GBP124.1 million from GBP105.9 million, while operating profit increased by 17% to GBP123.6 million from GBP105.7 million a year ago.

Order intake for 2022 was up 11% to GBP681.6 million from GBP614.1 million in 2021.

Rotork noted successful supply chain improvement measures reduced disruption through the year.

Chief Executive Kiet Huynh said: "I am pleased to report a resumption of organic sales growth and a strong second half performance as expected. This was particularly encouraging given 2022's highly challenging backdrop which included significant supply chain disruption and a resurgence in inflation.

The outlook for our end markets is positive and we entered the year with a record opening order book."

Rotork declared a full-year dividend of 6.70 pence each, up 4.7% from 6.40p a year prior.

Closing net cash amounted to GBP105.9 million at period end, compared with GBP114.1 million in 2021.

Shares were down 0.4% at 328.60 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 636 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2022 93,5 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2022 119 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 2 837 M 3 411 M 3 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Kiet Huynh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Financial Controller
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Chairman-Designate
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROTORK PLC7.63%3 411
BELIMO HOLDING AG12.16%6 472
HEXAGON PURUS ASA64.73%850
MCPHY ENERGY10.03%397
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.22.86%280
NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ12.64%41