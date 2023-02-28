Rotork achieves double-digit rises in annual revenue and profit

(Alliance News) - Rotork PLC on Tuesday reported increases in both revenue and profit for 2022, as it lifted full-year dividend by 4.7%.

For the 2022, the industrial flow control equipment provider reported revenue of GBP641.8 million, up 13% from GBP569.2 million a year earlier, benefiting from the second half's "strong recovery in deliveries".

Pretax profit rose 17% to GBP124.1 million from GBP105.9 million, while operating profit increased by 17% to GBP123.6 million from GBP105.7 million a year ago.

Order intake for 2022 was up 11% to GBP681.6 million from GBP614.1 million in 2021.

Rotork noted successful supply chain improvement measures reduced disruption through the year.

Chief Executive Kiet Huynh said: "I am pleased to report a resumption of organic sales growth and a strong second half performance as expected. This was particularly encouraging given 2022's highly challenging backdrop which included significant supply chain disruption and a resurgence in inflation.

The outlook for our end markets is positive and we entered the year with a record opening order book."

Rotork declared a full-year dividend of 6.70 pence each, up 4.7% from 6.40p a year prior.

Closing net cash amounted to GBP105.9 million at period end, compared with GBP114.1 million in 2021.

Shares were down 0.4% at 328.60 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

