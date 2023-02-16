Advanced search
Rotork : electric actuators installed in glass factory help improve reliability and reduce emissions
PU
02/01Citigroup cuts Persimmon; HSBC raises Asos
AN
01/30Array Technologies Names Neil Manning Operations Chief
MT
Rotork : electric actuators installed in glass factory help improve reliability and reduce emissions

02/16/2023 | 12:09pm EST
Rotork electric actuators installed in glass factory help improve reliability and reduce emissions
16/02/2023

Electric actuators have been installed at a glass factory in Turkey, allowing for efficient combustion and reduction of emissions.

A glass plant in the Mersin area of southern Turkey, run by Şişecam, installed 33 ROMpak electric actuators. The ROMpak units replaced existing underperforming actuators to operate butterfly valves, controlling the flow of hot air at the heart of the glass manufacturing process. Glass manufacturing produces items like packaging, flat glass (e.g. in construction and commerce), fibreglass and speciality glass (tableware, lighting, cookware).

In order to achieve complete and efficient combustion, the exact ratio of fuel and air within a furnace to produce the right amount of heat must be precisely controlled to produce a lean burn. Complete combustion offers reduced running costs and less unnecessary fuel, so a reduction in emissions and environmental pollutants. The control offered by Rotork's ROMpak electric actuators assist in the essential process of optimal efficiency.

ROMpak actuators offer quiet and reliable operation for smaller ball and butterfly valves. They have a continuous position indicator that is always available and can work in an ambient temperature of up to +70° C (158° F). Importantly in a glass application, they are watertight and dustproof to IP68 10m for 100 hours. The customer chose them after a successful period of consultation that included Rotork supplying sample actuators.

Read more about ROMpak actuators

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 17:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
