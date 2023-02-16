Rotork : electric actuators installed in glass factory help improve reliability and reduce emissions

16/02/2023

Electric actuators have been installed at a glass factory in Turkey, allowing for efficient combustion and reduction of emissions.

A glass plant in the Mersin area of southern Turkey, run by Şişecam, installed 33 ROMpak electric actuators. The ROMpak units replaced existing underperforming actuators to operate butterfly valves, controlling the flow of hot air at the heart of the glass manufacturing process. Glass manufacturing produces items like packaging, flat glass (e.g. in construction and commerce), fibreglass and speciality glass (tableware, lighting, cookware).

In order to achieve complete and efficient combustion, the exact ratio of fuel and air within a furnace to produce the right amount of heat must be precisely controlled to produce a lean burn. Complete combustion offers reduced running costs and less unnecessary fuel, so a reduction in emissions and environmental pollutants. The control offered by Rotork's ROMpak electric actuators assist in the essential process of optimal efficiency.