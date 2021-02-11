Rotork : joins Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program

11/02/2021

Rotork is pleased to announce it has joined the Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program. Endress+Hauser are a global leader in the provision of process and laboratory instrumentation, products and solutions for industrial process measurement and automation. Their Open Integration program is a collaboration of 13 manufacturers, now including Rotork, to streamline interaction of complementing products. All partners in the program are suppliers of control technology, fieldbus infrastructures, measurement technology or actuator technology. This new initiative for Rotork removes integration issues of multi-vendor solutions and improves integration for communication protocols. The use of these common, open standards means that manufacturers collaborate to ensure products and services will easily work together.

Customers will ultimately experience increased ease in ordering, commissioning and installation of their products, as well as peace of mind that their products will integrate seamlessly. This Open Integration program from Endress+Hauser is built on a foundation of intelligent field devices, of all kinds, working productively together.

Jörg Reinkensmeier, Marketing Manager at Endress+Hauser, said: 'Within the Open Integration program, we scrutinise relevant aspects of basic, feature and workflow integration ensuring the full functionality of complete system architectures for process control as well as plant asset management on premise and in the cloud. Having Rotork join our partner program provides us with additional expertise in actuators, instrumentation and the larger flow control market. We will exploit this potential together with all of our Open Integration partners giving our customers freedom of choice.'

Armin Nagel, Head of Sales CPI EMEA at Rotork, said: 'This program is a great opportunity to collaborate towards common customer benefits in a pre-sales stage and to extend our scope as a trusted partner in the market. The reputation for reliability and quality associated with Endress+Hauser is also a key driver at Rotork. The company, and I personally, are looking forward to working together in the future to help our partners to provide premium flow control solutions.'