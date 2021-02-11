Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rotork plc    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK PLC

(ROR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/11 11:26:35 am
346.9 GBX   +1.79%
05:07aROTORK : joins Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program
PU
01/21ROTORK : Barclays Upgrades Rotork To Overweight From Equalweight, Ups PT
MT
01/20Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rotork : joins Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program

02/11/2021 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rotork joins Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program
11/02/2021

Rotork is pleased to announce it has joined the Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program. Endress+Hauser are a global leader in the provision of process and laboratory instrumentation, products and solutions for industrial process measurement and automation. Their Open Integration program is a collaboration of 13 manufacturers, now including Rotork, to streamline interaction of complementing products. All partners in the program are suppliers of control technology, fieldbus infrastructures, measurement technology or actuator technology.

This new initiative for Rotork removes integration issues of multi-vendor solutions and improves integration for communication protocols. The use of these common, open standards means that manufacturers collaborate to ensure products and services will easily work together.

Customers will ultimately experience increased ease in ordering, commissioning and installation of their products, as well as peace of mind that their products will integrate seamlessly. This Open Integration program from Endress+Hauser is built on a foundation of intelligent field devices, of all kinds, working productively together.

Jörg Reinkensmeier, Marketing Manager at Endress+Hauser, said: 'Within the Open Integration program, we scrutinise relevant aspects of basic, feature and workflow integration ensuring the full functionality of complete system architectures for process control as well as plant asset management on premise and in the cloud. Having Rotork join our partner program provides us with additional expertise in actuators, instrumentation and the larger flow control market. We will exploit this potential together with all of our Open Integration partners giving our customers freedom of choice.'

Armin Nagel, Head of Sales CPI EMEA at Rotork, said: 'This program is a great opportunity to collaborate towards common customer benefits in a pre-sales stage and to extend our scope as a trusted partner in the market. The reputation for reliability and quality associated with Endress+Hauser is also a key driver at Rotork. The company, and I personally, are looking forward to working together in the future to help our partners to provide premium flow control solutions.'

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 16:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROTORK PLC
05:07aROTORK : joins Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner program
PU
01/21ROTORK : Barclays Upgrades Rotork To Overweight From Equalweight, Ups PT
MT
01/20Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher
DJ
01/19Global Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Inauguration
DJ
01/14ROTORK : launches a cloud-based Intelligent Asset Management system
PU
01/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks in Europe Edge Higher
DJ
2020ROTORK : IQ modulating actuators supporting wastewater management in Mi
PU
2020ROTORK : IQ actuators control water at Grand Coulee Dam in Washington State,
PU
2020ROTORK : releases AC version of PAX1 linear actua
PU
2020ROTORK : releases AC version of PAX1 linear actuator
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 604 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2020 85,2 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2020 161 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 2 975 M 4 119 M 4 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 686
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROTORK PLC
Duration : Period :
Rotork plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 336,44 GBX
Last Close Price 340,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin George Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Grant Hunter Wood Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK PLC7.17%4 119
ATLAS COPCO AB11.54%65 732
FANUC CORPORATION13.51%52 758
SMC CORPORATION4.89%41 966
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.19%35 230
SANDVIK AB7.05%32 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ