Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rotork plc    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK PLC

(ROR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rotork : provide electric actuation technology at New Zealand water treatment plants

03/19/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mar 19, 2021 16:51 GMT

Rotork provide electric actuation technology at New Zealand water treatment plants

Rotork IQ and IQT actuators have been ordered to be fitted on several water treatment plants in New Zealand. The Matamata (home of Hobbiton in the Lord of the Ringsmovies) Piako District Council, of New Zealand's North Island, have chosen to upgrade multiple sites from pneumatic to electric actuators.

The flow control of three large water treatment sites in Morrinsville, Matamata and Te Aroha, as well as smaller sites in Te Poi, Hinuera and Te Huna, will be upgraded when existing pneumatic actuators are replaced with actuators from Rotork's IQ range. Rotork will supply these with stainless steelpedestals where required.

The Matamata Piako District Council wished to upgrade to the benefits of electric actuators because of concerns with the previous set-up; the old actuators had continual problems with sticking. This was caused primarily because of the damp, chlorinated atmosphere in which they were operating. This caused degradation to the aluminium actuator body. The sites are also operated remotely, so engineer safety when dealing with any breakdowns was a prime concern. The supplied IQ actuators provide control of filters, as well as the chemical dosing and storage of potable water. The use of electric actuators will reduce the Matamata Piako District Council's energy bill, as they will no longer have to power compressors to provide an air supply to the pneumatic actuators.

Over 100 actuators across the IQ range were ordered, including IQT and IQS variants. These reliable and robust actuators provide an innovative electric flow control solution, with an intuitive user interface (HMI), absolute position sensor, water ingress protection and detailed data logging.

Since installation of the Rotork actuators, operators at the Morrinsville site have reported the actuators are simple to use, have reduced operating noise and provide additional process and valve diagnostics via the HMI.

For further information please contact

Sarah Kellett

Group Marketing Communications Manager Telephone: +44 (0) 1225 733200

Email:Sarah.Kellett@rotork.com

Contacts

Sarah Kellett

Press Contact

Group Marketing Communications Manager

sarah.kellett@rotork.com

+44 1225 733200

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROTORK PLC
12:57pROTORK  : provide electric actuation technology at New Zealand water treatment p..
PU
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Evoqua Water Technolo..
MT
03/12ROTORK  : UBS Downgrades Rotork To Neutral from Buy, Boosts PT
MT
03/03ROTORK  : Bank of America Downgrades Rotork to Neutral from Buy
MT
03/02ROTORK  : Reports Lower FY20 Profit As Order Intake Drops 15% Amid COVID-19
MT
03/02ROTORK  : Earnings Flash (ROR.L) ROTORK Posts FY20 Revenue GBP604.5M
MT
03/02ROTORK  : Earnings Flash (ROR.L) ROTORK Posts FY20 EPS GBX10.70
MT
02/18ROTORK  : Actuator control network solution provided at Spanish chemical process..
PU
02/16ROTORK  : Jefferies Upgrades Rotork to Buy from Hold, Raises PT
MT
02/16Stock Futures Gain, Pointing to Major Indexes Rallying
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 604 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2020 85,2 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2020 161 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 3 206 M 4 471 M 4 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROTORK PLC
Duration : Period :
Rotork plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 370,17 GBX
Last Close Price 367,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin George Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Grant Hunter Wood Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK PLC15.47%4 515
ATLAS COPCO AB18.50%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION8.52%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.51%40 649
SMC CORPORATION5.62%37 854
SANDVIK AB19.18%34 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ