Rottneros' Annual Report 2023 in English published
2024-03-19, 15:57
- Non regulatory
The English version of Rottneros' Annual Report for 2023, which also includes a sustainability report, is now available on the company's webpage, rottneros.com.

Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to have printed copies of the Annual Report may order it by emailinfo@rottneros.com. Distribution of the printed annual report in English is expected to take place in week 16 2024.


For more information please contact:
Monica Pasanen, CFO, Rottneros AB, +46 (0)270 622 70,monica.pasanen@rottneros.com

Files
  • Rottneros AB - Annual Report 2023
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'url')

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Rottneros AB published this content on 19 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 15:15:09 UTC.