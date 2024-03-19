2024-03-19, 15:57

- Non regulatory

The English version of Rottneros' Annual Report for 2023, which also includes a sustainability report, is now available on the company's webpage, rottneros.com.

Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to have printed copies of the Annual Report may order it by emailinfo@rottneros.com. Distribution of the printed annual report in English is expected to take place in week 16 2024.



For more information please contact:

Monica Pasanen, CFO, Rottneros AB, +46 (0)270 622 70,monica.pasanen@rottneros.com