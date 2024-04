Rougier is a market leader for certified African tropical timber. The group operates in the natural forest harvesting in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), in industrial transformation and international trade of timber. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - logs (40.5%); - panels and derived products (31%); - sawn timber and derived products (28.5%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (48%), Sub-Saharan Africa (38.4%), Asia (8.9%), Americas and Pacific (4.4%), Middle East and North Africa (0.3%).