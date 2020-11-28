Roularta Media : Publication of a transparency notification received by Roularta Media Group

Regulated information

Embargo 28 november 2020 - 8 am

(art.14, 1st paragraph of the law of 2 May 2007 relating the publication of important notifications)

Notification summary:

Roularta Media Group NV received a transparency notification dated 26th November 2020 following the acquisition by Roularta Media Group NV of a package of Roularta Media Group voting securities.

As a result of the acquisition of an additional package of Roularta shares, the participation threshold of 85% had been crossed.

Notification contents

Reason for the notification

Acquistion or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Disclosure by:

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

- Koinon Comm.VA.

- Stichting Administratiekantoor Cerveteri

- Hendrik De Nolf

- West Investment Holding SA

- Stichting Administratiekantoor Giverny

- Leo Claeys

Date on which the treshold is crossed: 25/11/2020

Treshold that is crossed (in %): 85%

Denominator: 13.141.123

Notified details:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

SCA Koinon is a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Cerveteri, which is controlled by Mr. Hendrik De Nolf. SA West Investment Holding is a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Giverny, which is controlled by Mr. Leo Claeys.