ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP

(ROU)
Roularta Media : Publication of a transparency notification received by Roularta Media Group

11/28/2020 | 05:13am EST
Regulated information
Embargo 28 november 2020 - 8 am

(art.14, 1st paragraph of the law of 2 May 2007 relating the publication of important notifications)

Notification summary:
Roularta Media Group NV received a transparency notification dated 26th November 2020 following the acquisition by Roularta Media Group NV of a package of Roularta Media Group voting securities.
As a result of the acquisition of an additional package of Roularta shares, the participation threshold of 85% had been crossed.

Notification contents
Reason for the notification
Acquistion or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Disclosure by:
Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Koinon Comm.VA.
- Stichting Administratiekantoor Cerveteri
- Hendrik De Nolf
- West Investment Holding SA
- Stichting Administratiekantoor Giverny
- Leo Claeys

Date on which the treshold is crossed: 25/11/2020
Treshold that is crossed (in %): 85%
Denominator: 13.141.123

Notified details:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

SCA Koinon is a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Cerveteri, which is controlled by Mr. Hendrik De Nolf. SA West Investment Holding is a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Giverny, which is controlled by Mr. Leo Claeys.

Disclaimer

NV Roularta Media Group published this content on 28 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 10:12:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
