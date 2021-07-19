Press Release - INSIDER INFORMATION: Roularta takes over Black Tiger Belgium's commercial information department

Trends Business Information, Roularta Media Group (RMG)'s financial and commercial information department, is taking over the B2B activities of Black Tiger Belgium (formerly Bisnode Belgium).

Trends Business Information offers financial, legal, marketing and sales information on all companies and self-employed people, both in Belgium and internationally. Based on two platforms, Trends Top (sales & marketing) and Trends Pro (finance & legal), Trends Business Information provides businesses with tailored data on their customers, suppliers, prospects and/or competitors. As well as providing reliable business information, Trends Business Information is the only Belgian B2B player to offer a communications platform (print, online, leadgen) and exclusive networking events. Trends Business Information's 360° toolbox includes dashboards, reports and web tools based on data integration, marketing tools and visibility formulas.

Black Tiger Belgium's commercial information department offered similar information and services, albeit to different customers. Roularta Media Group has used this acquisition to strengthen the position of Trends Business Information on the financial and commercial information market. Black Tiger is leaving the B2B market and will henceforth focus entirely on its B2C activities.

The closing of the asset deal is expected during the fourth quarter of 2021. Along with the activities it has acquired, Roularta will be welcoming five qualified staff from Black Tiger Belgium. Its revenue is approximately € 1 million with a positive EBITDA.

Burt Riské, General Manager of Trends Business Information: 'The integration of Black Tiger has enabled us to extend our B2B offering considerably and reinforce our position on the financial and commercial information market. Our new colleagues' vision and knowhow fit our strategy perfectly. Trends Business Information emerged from an earlier merger between Trends Top and Euro DB. Both were partners of the former Bisnode Belgium in the past. So we are absolutely convinced that we will be able to facilitate both new and existing customers better in achieving their business goals.'

Anne-Tania Desmettre, CEO Black Tiger: 'We are very pleased with the completion of the sale of our B2B activity to Roularta Media Group. When we decided to focus on our B2C activities by selling our B2B clients, we quickly chose the Belgian group RMG, which has a solid reputation in the multimedia market. We know the seriousness and professionalism of the Roularta group, having worked with them for several years. We are therefore convinced that we are entrusting our customers to one of the best players in the market.'

RMG is a Belgian-based, listed multimedia group. It is the market leader in magazine brands (general, business news, sports news, women? lifestyle and professional brands) in Dutch and French, in local media in Flanders (all-in-one newspapers, Sunday newspapers, lifestyle magazines, online advertising sites, location-based advertising via websites and TV screens, networking events, etc.), in provincial newspapers (Krant van West-Vlaanderen) and in financial and business newspapers (De Tijd, L'Echo). In the Netherlands and Germany, RMG is now also the market leader in media for the over-50s. Roularta Printing Services provides RMG with the largest offset printing company in Belgium. This is where quality newspapers, magazines and catalogues for the Belgian and foreign markets are printed.