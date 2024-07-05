Roularta Media Group (RMG) has reached an agreement with Professional Media Group (PMG) for the acquisition of the trade magazines Grafisch Nieuws ('Graphic News'), Verpakking & Label ('Packaging & Label') and Media & Communication.

As the market leader in the magazine segments News & Business and Women & Lifestyle, RMG saw few opportunities for growth for these three titles within its own portfolio, due to their specific nature - they are trade magazines with a very technical, sector-specific angle. The three titles will be acquired by PMG, an important Belgian publisher of trade magazines that has been active for 42 years, with 30 titles in nine sectors.

PMG offers high-quality, reliable trade information aimed specifically at clearly defined, professional target groups. As an innovative media company, PMG has evolved over the past decades from a traditional print publisher into a multimedia group. The trade magazines Grafisch Nieuws, Verpakking & Label and Media & Communication have therefore found a suitable new publisher in PMG.