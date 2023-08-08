(Alliance News) - Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd on Tuesday said it acquired the remaining share of Big Loud Shirt Industries LLC's publishing rights.

Round Hill, which invests in evergreen music catalogues, has a portfolio which includes songs by artists such as Dion, Carrie Underwood, The Supremes, Bonnie Tyler and Bruno Mars. It is headqaurtered in Guernsey.

Big Loud Shirt is a Nashville-based record label.

Round Hill said it now wholly owns Big Loud Shirt's "globally renowned" country music catalogue of more than 1,200 songs.

The investor also said on Tuesday it has acquired 50% of the writer's income streams from country music songwriter and producer, Craig Wiseman. He is the founder and owner of Big Loud Shirt, Round Hill said.

The company added that the acquisition will enhance its revenue and net asset value.

Round Hill Chief Executive Officer Josh Gruss said: "Craig Wiseman and his publishing company, Big Loud Shirt, have produced some of the highest profile, most recognisable and enduring country music hits of the last three decades, bringing them firmly in line with the song profile of the company's portfolio.

"This investment not only enables us to further increase Round Hill Music's exposure to the fast growing country music genre, but also provides an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our in-house platform to manage these incredible songs, maximising their income streams and further growing their value."

Shares in Round Hill were trading flat at USD0.70 each in London on Tuesday morning.

