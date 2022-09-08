Log in
    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
2024.00 JPY   +1.05%
02:20aROUND ONE : Performance in August 2022
PU
08/05ROUND ONE : Performance in July 2022
PU
08/05Round One Corporation Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended July 2022
CI
Round One : Performance in August 2022

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
September ８, 2022

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer

Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）

https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in August 2022.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

1,836

(16.5)%

Amusement

4,785

+9.5%

Karaoke

595

(23.4)%

Spo-cha

1,448

(15.6)%

Other

258

(11.3)%

Total sales

8,925

(4.6)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ August 2022.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

7,636

(14.3)%

Amusement

18,856

+9.8%

Karaoke

2,556

(17.6)%

Spo-cha

5,204

(12.3)%

Other

1,179

(6.4)%

Total sales

35,432

(2.7)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with FY 2020.3(Existing Stores)"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

(20.7)%

(10.2)%

(17.1)%

(15.8)%

(6.3)%

(16.5)%

Amusement

+3.0%

+13.8%

+3.5%

+7.0%

+18.1%

+9.5%

Karaoke

(24.2)%

(10.9)%

(19.8)%

(18.2)%

(8.2)%

(23.4)%

Spo-cha

(18.7)%

(7.6)%

(15.4)%

(13.7)%

(0.7)%

(15.6)%

Others

(4.1)%

(6.5)%

(7.7)%

(6.1)%

(1.1)%

(11.3)%

Total sales

(9.3)%

+1.3%

(6.9)%

(4.8)%

+6.7%

(4.6)%

Existing stores

98

98

98

98

98

98

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

±0

±0

(2)

(2)

+2

(1)

(1)

±0

(2)

the compared period

# The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 53 stores in abroad)

# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.

# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 136 B 940 M 940 M
Net income 2023 11 500 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net Debt 2023 11 389 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 191 B 1 324 M 1 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Round One Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 003,00 JPY
Average target price 2 448,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Sugino President & Representative Director
Toshitaka Teramoto Director
Shinji Sasae Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Kimiko Tsudzuruki Independent Outside Director
Ayako Takaguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROUND ONE CORPORATION46.85%1 324
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-2.42%43 378
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-18.81%3 422
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-16.42%2 336
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-48.52%1 822
AEON FANTASY CO., LTD.81.35%467