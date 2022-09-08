Round One : Performance in August 2022
September ８, 2022
Round One Corporation
C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer
Masahiko Sugino
（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）
https://www.round1.co.jp
1． Sales Performance in August 2022.
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with FY 2020.3
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
1,836
(16.5)%
Amusement
4,785
+9.5%
Karaoke
595
(23.4)%
Spo-cha
1,448
(15.6)%
Other
258
(11.3)%
Total sales
8,925
(4.6)%
2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ August 2022.(Accumulate)
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with FY 2020.3
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
7,636
(14.3)%
Amusement
18,856
+9.8%
Karaoke
2,556
(17.6)%
Spo-cha
5,204
(12.3)%
Other
1,179
(6.4)%
Total sales
35,432
(2.7)%
① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.
3．Sales Trend"Comparison with FY 2020.3(Existing Stores)"
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
1
st half
Bowling
(20.7)%
(10.2)%
(17.1)%
(15.8)%
(6.3)%
(16.5)%
Amusement
+3.0%
+13.8%
+3.5%
+7.0%
+18.1%
+9.5%
Karaoke
(24.2)%
(10.9)%
(19.8)%
(18.2)%
(8.2)%
(23.4)%
Spo-cha
(18.7)%
(7.6)%
(15.4)%
(13.7)%
(0.7)%
(15.6)%
Others
(4.1)%
(6.5)%
(7.7)%
(6.1)%
(1.1)%
(11.3)%
Total sales
(9.3)%
+1.3%
(6.9)%
(4.8)%
+6.7%
(4.6)%
Existing stores
98
98
98
－
98
98
98
－
－
No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over
±0
±0
(2)
(2)
+2
(1)
(1)
±0
(2)
the compared period
# The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 53 stores in abroad)
# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.
# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.
