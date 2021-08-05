Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Round One Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/04
1035 JPY   -1.43%
02:06aROUND ONE : Performance in July 2021
PU
07/08Round One's Sales Drop Over 49% in June
MT
07/07ROUND ONE : Performance in June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Round One : Performance in July 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August ５, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in July 2021.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with usual

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

986

(37.4)%

Amusement

2,821

(12.7)%

Karaoke

294

(48.7)%

Spo-cha

648

(26.0)%

Other

186

(22.8)%

Total sales

4,936

(24.0)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2021 ～ July 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with usual

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

3,556

(47.1)%

Amusement

8,838

(29.7)%

Karaoke

893

(61.6)%

Spo-cha

2,221

(46.1)%

Other

680

(30.5)%

Total sales

16,191

(39.4)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation.

③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

④ The above percentage is a comparison with the same month from February 2019 to January 2020.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with usual of existing stores"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

(38.4)%

(55.2)%

(57.0)%

(50.1)%

(37.4)%

Amusement

(28.4)%

(38.2)%

(40.2)%

(35.6)%

(12.7)%

Karaoke

(56.8)%

(71.6)%

(69.1)%

(65.8)%

(48.7)%

Spo-cha

(43.7)%

(56.4)%

(55.2)%

(51.5)%

(26.0)%

Others

(16.2)%

(42.9)%

(39.0)%

(33.0)%

(22.8)%

Total sales

(35.6)%

(48.6)%

(49.2)%

(44.4)%

(24.0)%

Existing stores

99

99

99

99

99

99

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

(1)

+1

(2)

(2)

+2

±0

(1)

+1

(1)

the compared period

# The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 48 stores in abroad)

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROUND ONE CORPORATION
02:06aROUND ONE : Performance in July 2021
PU
07/08Round One's Sales Drop Over 49% in June
MT
07/07ROUND ONE : Performance in June 2021
PU
07/07Round One Corporation Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date En..
CI
06/14Triller owner prepares direct listing amid social media pivot -sources
RE
06/11Round One's Sales Fall to $34 Million in May
MT
06/10ROUND ONE : Performance in May 2021
PU
06/10Round One Corporation reports Sales Results for the Month of May and Year to ..
CI
06/08Boyu, Sinopharm among bidders shortlisted for Mundipharma China - sources
RE
05/24CHINA LANDS UPPERCUT ON IRON ORE PRI : Russell
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 933 M 933 M
Net income 2022 3 428 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2022 36 938 M 337 M 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 98 794 M 902 M 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 772
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Round One Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 035,00 JPY
Average target price 1 671,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Sugino President & Representative Director
Toshitaka Teramoto Director, Head-Compliance & Risk Management Team
Shinji Sasae Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Kimiko Tsudzuruki Independent Outside Director
Ayako Takaguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROUND ONE CORPORATION11.65%902
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-11.97%44 835
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-7.76%8 130
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.38.68%3 464
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION13.67%3 328
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.5.26%2 353