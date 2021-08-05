Round One : Performance in July 2021

August ５, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in July 2021.

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with usual (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 986 (37.4)% Amusement 2,821 (12.7)% Karaoke 294 (48.7)% Spo-cha 648 (26.0)% Other 186 (22.8)% Total sales 4,936 (24.0)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2021 ～ July 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with usual (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 3,556 (47.1)% Amusement 8,838 (29.7)% Karaoke 893 (61.6)% Spo-cha 2,221 (46.1)% Other 680 (30.5)% Total sales 16,191 (39.4)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation.

③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

④ The above percentage is a comparison with the same month from February 2019 to January 2020.