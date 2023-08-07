August ７, 2023
To whom it may concern
5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA
542-0076 Japan
Round One Corporation
C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer
Masahiko Sugino
（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）
https://www.round1.co.jp
1． Sales Performance in July 2023.
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with Previous Year
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
1,605
+9.0%
Amusement
4,145
+5.4%
Karaoke
650
+23.7%
Spo-cha
1,022
+12.9%
Other
263
+12.7%
Total sales
7,687
+8.7%
2． Sales Performance in April 2023 ～ July 2023.(Accumulate)
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with Previous Year
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
6,441
+11.3%
Amusement
15,356
+8.2%
Karaoke
2,440
+24.7%
Spo-cha
4,507
+18.0%
Other
1,063
+16.5%
Total sales
29,810
+11.7%
① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.
3．Sales Trend"Comparison with Previous Year(Existing Stores)"
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
1st half
Bowling
+19.2%
+9.0%
+8.4%
+12.0%
+9.0%
Amusement
+13.8%
+8.3%
+5.7%
+9.2%
+5.4%
Karaoke
+32.4%
+22.8%
+20.4%
+25.0%
+23.7%
Spo-cha
+34.4%
+14.5%
+8.5%
+19.6%
+12.9%
Others
+21.8%
+17.3%
+14.1%
+17.8%
+12.7%
Total sales
+19.8%
+10.7%
+8.1%
+12.8%
+8.7%
Existing stores
98
98
98
－
98
98
98
－
－
No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over
±0
(1)
±0
(1)
±0
±0
±0
±0
(1)
the compared period
# The number of stores: 100 stores (excluding 52 stores in abroad)
# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.
# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.
Disclaimer
ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:08:31 UTC.