August ７, 2023

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer

Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）

https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in July 2023.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with Previous Year

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

1,605

+9.0%

Amusement

4,145

+5.4%

Karaoke

650

+23.7%

Spo-cha

1,022

+12.9%

Other

263

+12.7%

Total sales

7,687

+8.7%

2． Sales Performance in April 2023 ～ July 2023.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with Previous Year

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

6,441

+11.3%

Amusement

15,356

+8.2%

Karaoke

2,440

+24.7%

Spo-cha

4,507

+18.0%

Other

1,063

+16.5%

Total sales

29,810

+11.7%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with Previous Year(Existing Stores)"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

+19.2%

+9.0%

+8.4%

+12.0%

+9.0%

Amusement

+13.8%

+8.3%

+5.7%

+9.2%

+5.4%

Karaoke

+32.4%

+22.8%

+20.4%

+25.0%

+23.7%

Spo-cha

+34.4%

+14.5%

+8.5%

+19.6%

+12.9%

Others

+21.8%

+17.3%

+14.1%

+17.8%

+12.7%

Total sales

+19.8%

+10.7%

+8.1%

+12.8%

+8.7%

Existing stores

98

98

98

98

98

98

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

±0

(1)

±0

(1)

±0

±0

±0

±0

(1)

the compared period

# The number of stores: 100 stores (excluding 52 stores in abroad)

# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.

# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.

