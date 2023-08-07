② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with Previous Year(Existing Stores)"

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q 1st half Bowling +19.2% +9.0% +8.4% +12.0% +9.0% Amusement +13.8% +8.3% +5.7% +9.2% +5.4% Karaoke +32.4% +22.8% +20.4% +25.0% +23.7% Spo-cha +34.4% +14.5% +8.5% +19.6% +12.9% Others +21.8% +17.3% +14.1% +17.8% +12.7% Total sales +19.8% +10.7% +8.1% +12.8% +8.7% Existing stores 98 98 98 － 98 98 98 － － No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over ±0 (1) ±0 (1) ±0 ±0 ±0 ±0 (1) the compared period

# The number of stores: 100 stores (excluding 52 stores in abroad)

# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.

# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.