    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
04/05
504.00 JPY    0.00%
04/05Round One : Performance in March 2023
PU
04/05VDL Groep invests in student VC Round One Ventures
AQ
04/03Tranche Update on Round One Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 2023.
CI
Round One : Performance in March 2023

04/05/2023 | 10:54pm EDT
April ６, 2023

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer

Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）

https://www.round1.co.jp

Due to the effects of the COVID-19, sales in March 2020 are replaced by sales in March 2019.

1． Sales Performance in March 2023.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

2,156

(10.5)%

Amusement

4,315

+21.2%

Karaoke

713

(4.2)%

Spo-cha

2,126

+10.2%

Other

331

+21.7%

Total sales

9,642

+8.1%

2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ March 2023.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

19,211

(10.7)%

Amusement

46,940

+18.7%

Karaoke

6,648

(9.3)%

Spo-cha

13,702

(2.3)%

Other

3,051

+0.1%

Total sales

89,554

+4.8%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with FY 2020.3(Existing Stores)"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

(20.7)%

(10.2)%

(17.1)%

(15.8)%

(6.3)%

(16.6)%

(8.7)%

(11.2)%

(13.5)%

Amusement

+3.0%

+13.8%

+3.5%

+7.0%

+18.1%

+9.5%

+19.6%

+15.1%

+11.3%

Karaoke

(24.2)%

(10.9)%

(19.8)%

(18.2)%

(8.2)%

(22.6)%

(8.1)%

(14.0)%

(16.0)%

Spo-cha

(18.7)%

(7.6)%

(15.4)%

(13.7)%

(0.7)%

(15.8)%

(1.8)%

(8.2)%

(10.8)%

Others

(4.1)%

(6.5)%

(7.7)%

(6.1)%

(1.1)%

(11.1)%

(5.1)%

(6.1)%

(6.1)%

Total sales

(9.3)%

+1.3%

(6.9)%

(4.8)%

+6.7%

(4.6)%

+6.1%

+1.8%

(1.3)%

Existing stores

98

98

98

98

98

98

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

±0

±0

(2)

(2)

+2

(1)

(1)

±0

(2)

the compared period

Oct

Nov

Dec

3Q

Jan

Feb

Mar

4Q

2nd half

Bowling

(1.5)%

(6.8)%

(8.5)%

(5.9)%

(6.5)%

(12.0)%

(10.5)%

(9.6)%

(8.0)%

Amusement

+38.0%

+27.7%

+26.7%

+30.6%

+25.4%

+23.0%

+21.2%

+23.3%

+26.6%

Karaoke

+10.9%

(0.8)%

(6.3)%

+0.8%

(4.9)%

(7.1)%

(4.2)%

(5.3)%

(2.5)%

Spo-cha

+18.1%

+4.6%

(0.7)%

+6.6%

+0.8%

+3.4%

+10.2%

+5.6%

+5.9%

Others

+7.6%

+6.2%

+1.3%

+4.8%

+1.0%

(0.2)%

+21.7%

+7.5%

+6.3%

Total sales

+21.9%

+12.6%

+9.4%

+14.3%

+9.6%

+7.1%

+8.1%

+8.3%

+10.9%

Existing stores

98

98

98

97

97

97

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

+1

±0

±0

+1

+1

(2)

(2)

(3)

(2)

the compared period

  • Due to the effects of the COVID-19, sales in March 2020 are replaced by sales in March 2019.
    • The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 53 stores in abroad)
    • The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.
    • The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
