Round One : Performance in March 2023
April ６, 2023
Due to the effects of the COVID-19, sales in March 2020 are replaced by sales in March 2019.
1． Sales Performance in March 2023.
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with FY 2020.3
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
2,156
(10.5)%
Amusement
4,315
+21.2%
Karaoke
713
(4.2)%
Spo-cha
2,126
+10.2%
Other
331
+21.7%
Total sales
9,642
+8.1%
2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ March 2023.(Accumulate)
( million, Comparison %)
Actual
Comparison with FY 2020.3
(All Stores)
(Existing Stores)
Bowling
19,211
(10.7)%
Amusement
46,940
+18.7%
Karaoke
6,648
(9.3)%
Spo-cha
13,702
(2.3)%
Other
3,051
+0.1%
Total sales
89,554
+4.8%
① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.
3．Sales Trend"Comparison with FY 2020.3(Existing Stores)"
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
1
st half
Bowling
(20.7)%
(10.2)%
(17.1)%
(15.8)%
(6.3)%
(16.6)%
(8.7)%
(11.2)%
(13.5)%
Amusement
+3.0%
+13.8%
+3.5%
+7.0%
+18.1%
+9.5%
+19.6%
+15.1%
+11.3%
Karaoke
(24.2)%
(10.9)%
(19.8)%
(18.2)%
(8.2)%
(22.6)%
(8.1)%
(14.0)%
(16.0)%
Spo-cha
(18.7)%
(7.6)%
(15.4)%
(13.7)%
(0.7)%
(15.8)%
(1.8)%
(8.2)%
(10.8)%
Others
(4.1)%
(6.5)%
(7.7)%
(6.1)%
(1.1)%
(11.1)%
(5.1)%
(6.1)%
(6.1)%
Total sales
(9.3)%
+1.3%
(6.9)%
(4.8)%
+6.7%
(4.6)%
+6.1%
+1.8%
(1.3)%
Existing stores
98
98
98
－
98
98
98
－
－
No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over
±0
±0
(2)
(2)
+2
(1)
(1)
±0
(2)
the compared period
Oct
Nov
Dec
3Q
Jan
Feb
Mar
※
4Q
2
nd half
Bowling
(1.5)%
(6.8)%
(8.5)%
(5.9)%
(6.5)%
(12.0)%
(10.5)%
(9.6)%
(8.0)%
Amusement
+38.0%
+27.7%
+26.7%
+30.6%
+25.4%
+23.0%
+21.2%
+23.3%
+26.6%
Karaoke
+10.9%
(0.8)%
(6.3)%
+0.8%
(4.9)%
(7.1)%
(4.2)%
(5.3)%
(2.5)%
Spo-cha
+18.1%
+4.6%
(0.7)%
+6.6%
+0.8%
+3.4%
+10.2%
+5.6%
+5.9%
Others
+7.6%
+6.2%
+1.3%
+4.8%
+1.0%
(0.2)%
+21.7%
+7.5%
+6.3%
Total sales
+21.9%
+12.6%
+9.4%
+14.3%
+9.6%
+7.1%
+8.1%
+8.3%
+10.9%
Existing stores
98
98
98
－
97
97
97
－
－
No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over
+1
±0
±0
+1
+1
(2)
(2)
(3)
(2)
the compared period
Due to the effects of the COVID-19, sales in March 2020 are replaced by sales in March 2019.
The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 53 stores in abroad)
The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.
The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.
