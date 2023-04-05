Round One : Performance in March 2023

April ６, 2023

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer

Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）

https://www.round1.co.jp

Due to the effects of the COVID-19, sales in March 2020 are replaced by sales in March 2019.

1． Sales Performance in March 2023.

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with FY 2020.3 (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 2,156 (10.5)% Amusement 4,315 +21.2% Karaoke 713 (4.2)% Spo-cha 2,126 +10.2% Other 331 +21.7% Total sales 9,642 +8.1%

2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ March 2023.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with FY 2020.3 (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 19,211 (10.7)% Amusement 46,940 +18.7% Karaoke 6,648 (9.3)% Spo-cha 13,702 (2.3)% Other 3,051 +0.1% Total sales 89,554 +4.8%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.