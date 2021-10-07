Round One : Performance in September 2021

October 7, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp/

1． Sales Performance in September 2021.

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with usual (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 793 (51.3)% Amusement 2,301 (27.2)% Karaoke 68 (87.9)% Spo-cha 458 (53.8)% Other 163 (36.4)% Total sales 3,785 (42.7)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2021 ～ September 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %) Actual Comparison with usual (All Stores) (Existing Stores) Bowling 5,592 (47.0)% Amusement 14,274 (28.7)% Karaoke 1,151 (68.6)% Spo-cha 3,688 (45.7)% Other 1,047 (31.6)% Total sales 25,754 (39.5)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation.

③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

④ The above percentage is a comparison with the same month from February 2019 to January 2020.