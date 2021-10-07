Log in
    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
Round One : Performance in September 2021

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
October 7, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp/

1． Sales Performance in September 2021.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with usual

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

793

(51.3)%

Amusement

2,301

(27.2)%

Karaoke

68

(87.9)%

Spo-cha

458

(53.8)%

Other

163

(36.4)%

Total sales

3,785

(42.7)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2021 ～ September 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with usual

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

5,592

(47.0)%

Amusement

14,274

(28.7)%

Karaoke

1,151

(68.6)%

Spo-cha

3,688

(45.7)%

Other

1,047

(31.6)%

Total sales

25,754

(39.5)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation.

③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

④ The above percentage is a comparison with the same month from February 2019 to January 2020.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with usual of existing stores"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

(38.4)%

(55.2)%

(57.0)%

(50.1)%

(36.8)%

(43.9)%

(51.3)%

(44.1)%

(47.0)%

Amusement

(28.4)%

(38.2)%

(40.2)%

(35.6)%

(12.7)%

(27.0)%

(27.2)%

(22.7)%

(28.7)%

Karaoke

(56.8)%

(71.6)%

(69.1)%

(65.8)%

(48.7)%

(75.6)%

(87.9)%

(71.2)%

(68.6)%

Spo-cha

(43.7)%

(56.4)%

(55.2)%

(51.5)%

(26.0)%

(39.9)%

(53.8)%

(40.4)%

(45.7)%

Others

(16.2)%

(42.9)%

(39.0)%

(33.0)%

(22.4)%

(31.4)%

(36.4)%

(30.3)%

(31.6)%

Total sales

(35.6)%

(48.6)%

(49.2)%

(44.4)%

(23.9)%

(37.6)%

(42.7)%

(35.1)%

(39.5)%

Existing stores

99

99

99

99

99

98

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

(1)

+1

(2)

(2)

+2

±0

(1)

+1

(1)

the compared period

# The number of stores: 98 stores (excluding 48 stores in abroad)

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
