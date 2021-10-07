Round One : Performance in September 2021

October 7, 2021
To whom it may concern
5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA
542-0076 Japan
Round One Corporation
C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino
（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp/
1． Sales Performance in September 2021.
|
|
|
( million, Comparison %)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Comparison with usual
|
|
(All Stores)
|
(Existing Stores)
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
793
|
(51.3)%
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
2,301
|
(27.2)%
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
68
|
(87.9)%
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
458
|
(53.8)%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
163
|
(36.4)%
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
3,785
|
(42.7)%
|
|
|
2． Sales Performance in April 2021 ～ September 2021.(Accumulate)
|
|
|
( million, Comparison %)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Comparison with usual
|
|
(All Stores)
|
(Existing Stores)
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
5,592
|
(47.0)%
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
14,274
|
(28.7)%
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
1,151
|
(68.6)%
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
3,688
|
(45.7)%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
1,047
|
(31.6)%
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
25,754
|
(39.5)%
|
|
|
① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation.
③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.
④ The above percentage is a comparison with the same month from February 2019 to January 2020.
3．Sales Trend"Comparison with usual of existing stores"
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
1st half
|
Bowling
|
(38.4)%
|
(55.2)%
|
(57.0)%
|
(50.1)%
|
(36.8)%
|
(43.9)%
|
(51.3)%
|
(44.1)%
|
(47.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
(28.4)%
|
(38.2)%
|
(40.2)%
|
(35.6)%
|
(12.7)%
|
(27.0)%
|
(27.2)%
|
(22.7)%
|
(28.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
(56.8)%
|
(71.6)%
|
(69.1)%
|
(65.8)%
|
(48.7)%
|
(75.6)%
|
(87.9)%
|
(71.2)%
|
(68.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
(43.7)%
|
(56.4)%
|
(55.2)%
|
(51.5)%
|
(26.0)%
|
(39.9)%
|
(53.8)%
|
(40.4)%
|
(45.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
(16.2)%
|
(42.9)%
|
(39.0)%
|
(33.0)%
|
(22.4)%
|
(31.4)%
|
(36.4)%
|
(30.3)%
|
(31.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
(35.6)%
|
(48.6)%
|
(49.2)%
|
(44.4)%
|
(23.9)%
|
(37.6)%
|
(42.7)%
|
(35.1)%
|
(39.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing stores
|
99
|
99
|
99
|
－
|
99
|
99
|
98
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over
|
(1)
|
+1
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
+2
|
±0
|
(1)
|
+1
|
(1)
|
the compared period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# The number of stores: 98 stores (excluding 48 stores in abroad)
Disclaimer
ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.