  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Round One Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:33 2022-10-06 am EDT
700.00 JPY   +6.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Round One : Performance in September 2022

10/05/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October ６, 2022

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. and President and Executive Officer

Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE Prime Market）

https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in September 2022.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

1,501

(8.7)%

Amusement

3,851

+19.6%

Karaoke

525

(8.3)%

Spo-cha

996

(1.7)%

Other

242

(5.5)%

Total sales

7,116

+6.0%

2． Sales Performance in April 2022 ～ September 2022.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

Comparison with FY 2020.3

(All Stores)

(Existing Stores)

Bowling

9,135

(13.5)%

Amusement

22,707

+11.3%

Karaoke

3,087

(16.0)%

Spo-cha

6,197

(10.8)%

Other

1,422

(6.2)%

Total sales

42,549

(1.3)%

① The sales are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

② The sales have not yet been audited by the audit corporation. ③ The figures show domestic sales excluding online crane game.

3．Sales Trend"Comparison with FY 2020.3(Existing Stores)"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1st half

Bowling

(20.7)%

(10.2)%

(17.1)%

(15.8)%

(6.3)%

(16.6)%

(8.7)%

(11.2)%

(13.5)%

Amusement

+3.0%

+13.8%

+3.5%

+7.0%

+18.1%

+9.5%

+19.6%

+15.1%

+11.3%

Karaoke

(24.2)%

(10.9)%

(19.8)%

(18.2)%

(8.2)%

(22.6)%

(8.3)%

(14.1)%

(16.0)%

Spo-cha

(18.7)%

(7.6)%

(15.4)%

(13.7)%

(0.7)%

(15.8)%

(1.7)%

(8.2)%

(10.8)%

Others

(4.1)%

(6.5)%

(7.7)%

(6.1)%

(1.1)%

(11.1)%

(5.5)%

(6.2)%

(6.2)%

Total sales

(9.3)%

+1.3%

(6.9)%

(4.8)%

+6.7%

(4.6)%

+6.0%

+1.8%

(1.3)%

Existing stores

98

98

98

98

98

98

No. of Sat/Sun/Hol over

±0

±0

(2)

(2)

+2

(1)

(1)

±0

(2)

the compared period

# The number of stores: 99 stores (excluding 53 stores in abroad)

# The report of monthly sales performance is disclosed approximately between the 5th and 11th.

# The date of disclosure changes each month, because the timing of aggregating amusement sales differs depending on the holidays and the day of the week at the beginning of the month.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 03:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 136 B 940 M 940 M
Net income 2023 11 659 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2023 11 389 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 189 B 1 302 M 1 302 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Round One Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 658,00 JPY
Average target price 849,52 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Sugino Executive President & Representative Director
Toshitaka Teramoto Director
Shinji Sasae Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Kimiko Tsudzuruki Independent Outside Director
Ayako Takaguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROUND ONE CORPORATION45.38%1 312
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.14%44 937
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-24.67%3 348
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-17.30%2 361
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-55.57%1 596
AEON FANTASY CO., LTD.86.19%474