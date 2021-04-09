Round One : Performance in March 2021

April 9, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 since February 2020, the sales comparison with 2019 is published as reference.

1． Sales Performance in March 2021.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual March 2020 March 2019 (All Stores) All Stores Existing Stores All Stores Existing Stores Bowling 1,728 (26.1)% (26.1)% (35.0)% (34.0)% Amusement 3,116 16.6 % 16.6 % (13.5)% (13.0)% Karaoke 419 (19.4)% (19.4)% (47.3)% (46.6)% Spo-cha 1,409 22.7 % 22.7 % (25.7)% (25.7)% Other 269 (5.0)% (5.0)% (6.6)% (4.7)% Total sales 6,944 (0.3)% (0.3)% (24.9)% (24.3)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2020 ～ March 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)