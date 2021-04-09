Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/08
1139 JPY   -3.80%
02:06aROUND ONE  : Performance in March 2021
PU
03/30ROUND ONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/05ROUND ONE  : Performance in February 2021
PU
Round One : Performance in March 2021

04/09/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 9, 2021

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 since February 2020, the sales comparison with 2019 is published as reference.

1． Sales Performance in March 2021.

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

March 2020

March 2019

(All Stores)

All Stores

Existing Stores

All Stores

Existing Stores

Bowling

1,728

(26.1)%

(26.1)%

(35.0)%

(34.0)%

Amusement

3,116

16.6 %

16.6 %

(13.5)%

(13.0)%

Karaoke

419

(19.4)%

(19.4)%

(47.3)%

(46.6)%

Spo-cha

1,409

22.7 %

22.7 %

(25.7)%

(25.7)%

Other

269

(5.0)%

(5.0)%

(6.6)%

(4.7)%

Total sales

6,944

(0.3)%

(0.3)%

(24.9)%

(24.3)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2020 ～ March 2021.(Accumulate)

( million, Comparison %)

Actual

April 2019 to March 2020

April 2018 to March 2019

(All Stores)

All Stores

Existing Stores

All Stores

Existing Stores

Bowling

12,579

(42.4)%

(42.2)%

(43.2)%

(42.1)%

Amusement

28,187

(27.3)%

(27.2)%

(27.3)%

(26.9)%

Karaoke

3,552

(52.2)%

(52.0)%

(53.6)%

(52.6)%

Spo-cha

6,561

(49.6)%

(49.6)%

(51.3)%

(51.4)%

Other

2,442

(22.9)%

(22.5)%

(16.4)%

(14.3)%

Total sales

53,324

(36.7)%

(36.6)%

(37.3)%

(36.6)%

3．Sales Performance about "Existing Stores"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1Q-2Q

Bowling

(95.9)%

(86.1)%

(40.9)%

(75.5)%

(26.1)%

(41.4)%

(23.0)%

(31.4)%

(52.8)%

Amusement

(97.3)%

(83.9)%

(28.8)%

(70.9)%

(15.4)%

(31.0)%

(14.1)%

(21.3)%

(44.4)%

Karaoke

(97.9)%

(93.0)%

(47.9)%

(80.3)%

(38.9)%

(52.7)%

(34.8)%

(43.3)%

(60.9)%

Spo-cha

(98.1)%

(93.4)%

(56.7)%

(85.1)%

(38.9)%

(64.2)%

(33.7)%

(49.4)%

(66.5)%

Others

(68.1)%

(64.1)%

(24.5)%

(52.5)%

(6.9)%

(17.6)%

(7.7)%

(11.1)%

(31.0)%

Total sales

(96.1)%

(86.1)%

(37.4)%

(74.5)%

(22.9)%

(40.8)%

(20.8)%

(29.7)%

(50.9)%

Existing

103

103

103

103

103

103

stores

Sat/Sun/Hol

(1)

+1

(2)

(2)

+1

+1

(1)

+1

(1)

Oct

Nov

Dec

3Q

Jan

Feb

Mar

4Q

3Q-4Q

Bowling

(21.5)%

(25.0)%

(35.3)%

(28.1)%

(40.6)%

(38.9)%

(26.1)%

(34.8)%

(31.9)%

Amusement

(6.4)%

(3.0)%

(11.9)%

(7.5)%

(21.0)%

(14.6)%

16.6 %

(8.5)%

(8.0)%

Karaoke

(28.2)%

(30.0)%

(49.7)%

(37.7)%

(58.6)%

(55.8)%

(19.4)%

(46.7)%

(42.4)%

Spo-cha

(32.0)%

(28.2)%

(46.1)%

(36.7)%

(55.6)%

(44.1)%

22.7 %

(27.3)%

(31.2)%

Others

(2.5)%

(6.3)%

(20.3)%

(10.3)%

(24.1)%

(22.9)%

(5.0)%

(17.3)%

(14.1)%

Total sales

(15.4)%

(14.5)%

(27.0)%

(19.7)%

(35.2)%

(29.7)%

(0.3)%

(22.6)%

(21.3)%

Existing

103

103

103

103

103

103

stores

Sat/Sun/Hol

(1)

+1

(1)

(1)

+2

(1)

(2)

(1)

(2)

# The number of total 103 stores in March 2021. (Without 45 overseas stores) Above sales data before audit by CPA.

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
