Round One : Performance in March 2021

April 9, 2021
To whom it may concern
5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA
542-0076 Japan
Round One Corporation
C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino
（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 since February 2020, the sales comparison with 2019 is published as reference.
1． Sales Performance in March 2021.
( million, Comparison %)
|
|
Actual
|
March 2020
|
March 2019
|
|
(All Stores)
|
All Stores
|
Existing Stores
|
All Stores
|
Existing Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
1,728
|
(26.1)%
|
(26.1)%
|
(35.0)%
|
(34.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
3,116
|
16.6 %
|
16.6 %
|
(13.5)%
|
(13.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
419
|
(19.4)%
|
(19.4)%
|
(47.3)%
|
(46.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
1,409
|
22.7 %
|
22.7 %
|
(25.7)%
|
(25.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
269
|
(5.0)%
|
(5.0)%
|
(6.6)%
|
(4.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
6,944
|
(0.3)%
|
(0.3)%
|
(24.9)%
|
(24.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2． Sales Performance in April 2020 ～ March 2021.(Accumulate)
( million, Comparison %)
|
|
Actual
|
April 2019 to March 2020
|
April 2018 to March 2019
|
|
(All Stores)
|
All Stores
|
Existing Stores
|
All Stores
|
Existing Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
12,579
|
(42.4)%
|
(42.2)%
|
(43.2)%
|
(42.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
28,187
|
(27.3)%
|
(27.2)%
|
(27.3)%
|
(26.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
3,552
|
(52.2)%
|
(52.0)%
|
(53.6)%
|
(52.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
6,561
|
(49.6)%
|
(49.6)%
|
(51.3)%
|
(51.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
2,442
|
(22.9)%
|
(22.5)%
|
(16.4)%
|
(14.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
53,324
|
(36.7)%
|
(36.6)%
|
(37.3)%
|
(36.6)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3．Sales Performance about "Existing Stores"
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
1Q-2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
(95.9)%
|
(86.1)%
|
(40.9)%
|
(75.5)%
|
(26.1)%
|
(41.4)%
|
(23.0)%
|
(31.4)%
|
(52.8)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
(97.3)%
|
(83.9)%
|
(28.8)%
|
(70.9)%
|
(15.4)%
|
(31.0)%
|
(14.1)%
|
(21.3)%
|
(44.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
(97.9)%
|
(93.0)%
|
(47.9)%
|
(80.3)%
|
(38.9)%
|
(52.7)%
|
(34.8)%
|
(43.3)%
|
(60.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
(98.1)%
|
(93.4)%
|
(56.7)%
|
(85.1)%
|
(38.9)%
|
(64.2)%
|
(33.7)%
|
(49.4)%
|
(66.5)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
(68.1)%
|
(64.1)%
|
(24.5)%
|
(52.5)%
|
(6.9)%
|
(17.6)%
|
(7.7)%
|
(11.1)%
|
(31.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
(96.1)%
|
(86.1)%
|
(37.4)%
|
(74.5)%
|
(22.9)%
|
(40.8)%
|
(20.8)%
|
(29.7)%
|
(50.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
103
|
103
|
103
|
－
|
103
|
103
|
103
|
－
|
－
|
stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sat/Sun/Hol
|
(1)
|
+1
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
+1
|
+1
|
(1)
|
+1
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
3Q
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
4Q
|
3Q-4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
(21.5)%
|
(25.0)%
|
(35.3)%
|
(28.1)%
|
(40.6)%
|
(38.9)%
|
(26.1)%
|
(34.8)%
|
(31.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
(6.4)%
|
(3.0)%
|
(11.9)%
|
(7.5)%
|
(21.0)%
|
(14.6)%
|
16.6 %
|
(8.5)%
|
(8.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
(28.2)%
|
(30.0)%
|
(49.7)%
|
(37.7)%
|
(58.6)%
|
(55.8)%
|
(19.4)%
|
(46.7)%
|
(42.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
(32.0)%
|
(28.2)%
|
(46.1)%
|
(36.7)%
|
(55.6)%
|
(44.1)%
|
22.7 %
|
(27.3)%
|
(31.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
(2.5)%
|
(6.3)%
|
(20.3)%
|
(10.3)%
|
(24.1)%
|
(22.9)%
|
(5.0)%
|
(17.3)%
|
(14.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
(15.4)%
|
(14.5)%
|
(27.0)%
|
(19.7)%
|
(35.2)%
|
(29.7)%
|
(0.3)%
|
(22.6)%
|
(21.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
103
|
103
|
103
|
－
|
103
|
103
|
103
|
－
|
－
|
stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sat/Sun/Hol
|
(1)
|
+1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
+2
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# The number of total 103 stores in March 2021. (Without 45 overseas stores) Above sales data before audit by CPA.
