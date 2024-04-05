Vancouver, British Columbia - (April 5, 2024) - Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the re-negotiation of both: (1) the Cabin Gold project Advance Royalty Agreement; as well as, (2) the Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project Option Agreement.

Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

The Company will make a common share-based payment in the amount of 1,000,000 common shares (with a deemed value of $30,000) to satisfy its 2024 advance royalty payment obligation with Silver Range Resources. The share issuance has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the shares will bear the standard four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance.

Let's Go Lithium Project, Nye County, NV, USA

The Company has extended a payment deadline in the underlying purchase option agreement for LGL with the vendor of the project, GenGold2, LLC, such that a USD100,000 common share-based payment has been extended to on or before January 31, 2025.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states: "We continue to preserve our cash position and keep a low burn rate as we ride-out the bear market in junior mining stocks. We have tremendous relationships with all of our business partners that allow us to stay nimble, while at the same time allowing us to execute on the continued growth of the business."

Paddy Moylan, Rover's President comments: "We always ensure we have the best deals in place for our holders. The work continues."

Swiss Business Development Consultant

Further to its news release of May 26, 2023, the company has terminated its agreement with its Swiss Business Development Consultant effective March 31, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, a final common share payment of 150,000 common shares (with a deemed value of $7,500) will be issued for the final three months of the contract. The share issuance has been conditionally approved by the TSXV. The shares will bear the standard four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance. The Company will continue to work with the Swiss consultant on an as-needed basis in the coming months.



