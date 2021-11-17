Log in
    ROVR   US77936F1030

ROVER GROUP, INC.

(ROVR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/17 04:00:00 pm
11.74 USD   -15.90%
Rover to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
Rover Group Investors to Offer 11 Million Class A Shares
MT
Rover Announces Launch of Secondary Offering
GL
Rover to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit
Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:20 a.m. PT (1:20 p.m. ET)

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET)

These fireside chats will be available via webcast and archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/.

About Rover Group, Inc.
Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

Contacts
Investors:
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Brinlea Johnson
(415) 269-2645

Media:
pr@rover.com
Kristin Sandberg
(360) 510-6365


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
