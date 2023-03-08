Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rover Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVR   US77936F1030

ROVER GROUP, INC.

(ROVR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
4.170 USD   +2.71%
03/02Rover Launches Rover Gear Walking Collection
GL
03/02Rover Launches Rover Gear Walking Collection
AQ
03/02Rover : VERIFIED PETITION FOR RELIEF PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Rover Group, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:40 PM

03/08/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hi everyone, I'm Lauren Schenk, Morgan Stanley's small and mid-cap interim analyst. I am excited to joined this afternoon by Aaron Easterly, Rover's Founder and CEO. One disclosure before we begin....


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ROVER GROUP, INC.
03/02Rover Launches Rover Gear Walking Collection
GL
03/02Rover Launches Rover Gear Walking Collection
AQ
03/02Rover : VERIFIED PETITION FOR RELIEF PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
03/02Rover Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Rover to $7 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/28Rover to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/28Rover to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/27Rover Group Q4 Earnings Slide, 2023 Revenue Outlook Set -- Shares Down After-Hours
MT
02/27Rover Group Guides For Full Year 2023 Revenue of $205-$215 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Cons..
MT
02/27Rover Group Guides For Q1 Revenue of $37-$39 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $40 M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVER GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 172 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ROVER GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rover Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,17 $
Average target price 5,53 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Patrick Easterly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent Turner President & Chief Operating Officer
Charlie Wickers Chief Financial Officer
Nassir Samatar Vice President-Engineering
Venkataraman Vishnam Ganesan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVER GROUP, INC.13.62%750
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-4.17%10 141
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-4.77%2 701
FRONTDOOR, INC.34.18%2 275
DUSKIN CO., LTD.6.28%1 132
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.79.53%489