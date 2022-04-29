Rover Metals : Audited Annual 2021 MD&A (Dec-31-2021) 04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ROVER METALS CORP. (the "Company") MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 • In January 2021, Rover Metals Corp. ("Rover" or the "Company") raised a $1,277,500 financing through the issuance of 12,775,000 units. The units were priced at $0.10 per unit. Each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 and a life of two years. The use of proceeds were for 2021 gold exploration at the Company's Cabin Gold Project.

• On February 1, 2021, the Company completed the co-listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol 4XO on the FSE.

• In February 2021, the Company obtained a winter road permit to its Cabin Gold project. The road permit was obtained through an amendment to its Land Use Exploration Permit allowing for the use of an access road to the project directly off of Highway NT 3, at the town of Behchoko, NT, Canada. Use of the seasonal winter access road will allow for up to a 35% decrease in seasonal exploration costs moving forward. The access road has been approved for use through to July 19, 2025.

• In May 2021, the Company received a $120,000 government exploration grant from the Government of the Northwest Territories' Mining Incentive Program. The annual grant was very competitive.

• On June 3, 2021 the Company closed the definitive assignment agreement with Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. for the Up Town Gold Property's First Option. The Company retains the right to own a 25% interest of the mineral rights at the property. The Company received total consideration of $350,000 for the sale of the First Option.

• In June 2021, the Company raised a $2,425,000 financing through the issuance of 24,250,000 units. The units were priced at $0.10 per unit. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 and a life of two years. The use of proceeds were for 2021 gold exploration at the Company's Cabin Gold Project as well as for general working capital.

• In June 2021, the Company commenced its Phase 2 Exploration Program at the Cabin Gold project. The Phase 2 Program included three times as much drilling as in H2-2020, as well as an Airborne LiDAR survey, a regional airborne geophysics/geomagnetic study of iron formations (regionally including the Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects), and ground IP work at the known historic gold bearing zones at Cabin Gold.

• In July 2021, the Company renamed its signature gold project to the Cabin Gold project (formerly known as the Cabin Lake project). The rebrand included the renaming of Slemon Gold and Camp Gold (formerly known as Slemon Lake and Camp Lake). The rebrand coincided with a new corporate logo and new corporate website.

• In July 2021, the Company completed the airborne LiDAR component of its Phase 2 Exploration program at Cabin Gold. The LiDAR was flown on a regional basis and included the Slemon and Camp Gold projects as well.

• In August 2021, the Company completed the airborne regional geophysics/geomagnetic study of iron formations in the area ranging in distance from Cabin Gold, northwest to Slemon Gold, and Camp Gold.

• In late August 2021, the Company completed the drilling phase of its Phase 2 Exploration program at the Cabin Gold project.

• In October 2021, a large-scale ground IP survey at the Cabin Gold project was conducted. The IP survey continued until the end of December 2021. 1 < Refer to Section 1.2 for cautionary wording concerning forward-looking information> • In November 4, 2021, the Company raised a $200,000 financing through the issuance of 2,500,000 units. The units were priced at $0.08 per unit. Each unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants were priced at $0.12 and had a useful life of two years.

• In November 2021, the Phase 2 Exploration Program at Up Town Gold was completed. Artic Fox Minerals Corp., pursuant to the Up Town Gold Assignment Agreement, carried out the Phase 2 Exploration Program. The exploration program included drilling off the southern extension of the Fox South Zone, and drill testing several other conceptual zones on the project. Rover retains the rights to a 25% ownership interest in the Up Town Gold project.

• In November 2021, Rover negotiated the terms of intent for the 100% acquisition of the Tobin Gold project. Tobin Gold is located in the Battle Mountain district of north central Nevada. The project exhibits Carlin gold system potential. Tobin Gold is a future RC drilling exploration project, bringing Rover its first low cost per drill gold project.

• In December 2021, the ground IP survey at the Cabin Gold project was concluded. The survey covered over 21,000 line meters of ground which included all known historic gold bearing zones. The survey resulted in the discovery of three new large surface anomalies which have never before seen exploration drilling. The anomalies are highly chargeable and appear to represent the potential for highly sulfidized mineralization near to surface.

• In December 2021, the Company analyzed the drill results of the Phase 2 drilling at Cabin Gold and was able to delineate two new gold bearing zones at the project. The Beaver Zone is approximately 100 meters in surface strike length, and is located just north of the Arrow Zone, along the primary limb of Bugow Iron Formation. The Company also defined the Andrew Zone, located along the eastern limb of the Bugow Iron Formation. The Andrew Zone has a surface strike length of approximately 800 meters. Both the Beaver Zone and Andrew Zone remain open at depth. The Company was able to more then double the historic gold grades reported at these two historic targets.

• In December 2021, the Company received an additional $100,000 government exploration grant from the Government of the Northwest Territories' Mining Incentive Program. The one-time winter exploration grant was very competitive.

• For financial year 2021, the Company created significant ESG goodwill in the Tlicho First Nations community neighbouring the Cabin Gold project. The Company provided over 4,000 contracting ours to a Tlicho owned corporation and purchased exploration supplies such as fuel and food supplies from a Tlicho owned corporation.

• For financial year 2021, the Company's marketing programs delivered very strong trading liquidity. Rover's average daily trading volume for 2021 exceeded many of its publicly traded junior mining peers. HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO DECEMBER 31, 2021 • In January 2022, the Company received positive analyst research coverage from Fundamental Research

• In January 2022, the Company signed the definitive purchase agreement for the Tobin Gold project, Winnemucca, NV, completing its 100% acquisition of the project.

• On Mach 17, 2022, Rover raised a $1,180,510 financing through the issuance of a combination of units and flow-through shares. The $1,180,510 is a first closing of the financing, and the financing continues as of the date hereof. The financing units are priced at $0.05 per unit and are comprised of one common share and a half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. The warrants are priced at $0.075 and have a life of three years. The flow-through shares are offered at $0.055 per flow-through share.

• In March 2022, the Company kicked-off its Phase 3 Exploration Program at the Cabin Gold project. The Phase 3 Exploration Program is focused on deeper drilling of the known high-grades zone on the property, specifically, the Arrow and Beaver Zones.

• On April 22, 2022, Rover raised an additional $467,500 under a second closing its current financing through the issuance of a combination of units and flow-through shares. The financing continues as of the date hereof.

1. EFFECTIVE DATE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 1.1. Reporting Period and Effective Date This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Rover Metals Corp. and its subsidiary ("Rover" or the "Company") has been prepared by management to assist the reader to assess material changes in the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and for the twelve months then ended. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and related notes thereto as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All dollar amounts presented in this MD&A are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The effective date of this MD&A is April 27, 2022. 1.2. Forward-looking Statements This MD&A may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to statements with respect to the Company's plans or future financial or operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, conclusions of economic assessments of projects, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, requirements for additional capital, sources and timing of additional financing, realization of unused tax benefits and future outcome of legal and tax matters. The Company has tried, wherever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements by, among other things, using words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "budget", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The statements reflect the current beliefs of the management of the Company and are based on currently available information. Accordingly, these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These uncertainties are factors that include but are not limited to risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions; actual results of current exploration activities and unanticipated reclamation expenses; fluctuations in prices of gold and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates; accidents,labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which the Company operates; as well as other factors. Additional information relating to the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.rovermetals.com. The Company's management periodically reviews information reflected in forward-looking statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its MD&A and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and to the validity of the statements themselves, in the period the changes occur. Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the following discussions and analysis may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. The operations of the Company are speculative due to the high-risk nature of its business which is the exploration of mining properties. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently considers immaterial may also impair its business operations. These risk factors could materially affect the Company's future operating results and could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Readers should refer to Section 10 - Risks and Uncertainties below. 2. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Rover is a natural resource exploration company specializing in precious metal resources located in North America that is currently focusing on advancing the gold potential of its existing projects. The Company is in the business of acquiring, exploiting, exploring, developing and evaluating mineral properties, as well as future production and future disposal once production is completed. The Company is focused on advancing the gold potential of its existing projects. The Company was incorporated under the British Columbia, Canada, Business Corporations Act on February 23, 2010. The head office and principal address of the Company is located at Suite 908 - 938 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6Z 1N9. 2.1. The Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects The Company owns 100% of the mineral resource rights to the Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects. The Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects consist of Cabin Gold, Slemon Gold and Camp Gold for a total area package of 1,503 hectares. Cabin Gold Project The Cabin Gold project is gold-in-iron formation property. Cabin Gold is located 110 km northwest of Yellowknife and 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals' NICO project and close to the new planned Tlicho all season road. Slemon Gold is located approximately 10 km northwest of Cabin Gold and Camp Gold is located approximately 20 km northwest of Cabin Gold (and 20 km southeast of Fortune Minerals' NICO project). The Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects appear to indicate the continuation of iron-band gold formation, starting in the south at Cabin Gold and trending northwest to Camp Gold. On July 24, 2018, the Company was granted a five-year Land Use Permit by the Wek'eezhii Land and Water Board for exploration activities at the Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects. On September 28, 2018, the Company issued 500,000 common shares to North Arrow Minerals Inc. for acquisition of the historic Aber Resources Ltd. Cabin Gold exploration data (from the late 1980's). Aber Resources Ltd. reported a resource of 100,000 tons at 0.30 ounces per ton gold for the single "Arrow Zone" in their annual report. The resource is historic in nature and is relevant as to delineate a larger zone of gold mineralization at the Arrow Zone, as well as the Cabin Gold property as a whole. Historic data at the single Arrow Zone was validated and expanded upon by Rover Metals in H2-2020 (see below). The Company spent approximately $2,300,000 on diamond drill exploration expenditures at the Cabin Gold property during the year ended December 31, 2021. On October 26, 2020 and November 24, 2020 the Company issued news releases on the results of its H2-2020 exploration program at Cabin Gold. Highlights of the exploration program include: • Hole CL-20-08 reported an interval of 32.0 meters of continuous high-grade gold averaging 13.6 grams of gold per tonne of material ("g/t Au"). Hole CL-20-08 resulted in the discovery of a high-grade ore shoot that continues approximately 140 meters at surface and is open at depth. It is also now known that gold is associated with sulphides along the Bugow Iron Formation. Hole CL-20-08 reported sulphides in excess of 30%. • Hole CL-20-03 reported 13.7 meters of continuous high-grade gold averaging 6.97 g/t Au.

• Hole CL-20-01 reported 22.0 meters of of continuous high-grade gold averaging 7.94 g/t Au. Hole CL-20-01 reported sulphides in excess of 30%.

• Hole CL-20-06 reported 7.5 meters of continuous high-grade gold averaging 7.55 g/t Au. The H2-2020 drill program was a significant step towards confirming and expanding upon the historic gold mineral resource estimated reported at the single Arrow Zone in the 1980's by Aber Resources. There remains several historic zones (for example, the Beaver Zone, the Camp Zone, the Andrew North Zone and the Andrew South Zone) that have high-grade gold historic drilling that need ,and will be the focus of, future confirmation and expansion drilling by Rover. H1-2021 Step-out and expansion drilling into the additional historic zones was the focus of the Summer Phase 2 Exploration Program at Cabin Gold. Historic zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, which is over 15 km in surface strike length, was the target for the summer drilling. The Company was successful in delineating two new gold bearing zones from historic areas at the project. The Beaver Zone is approximately 100 meters in surface strike length, and is located just north of the Arrow Zone, along the primary limb of the Bugow Iron Formation. The Company also defined the Andrew Zone, located along the eastern limb of the Bugow Iron Formation. The Andrew Zone has a surface strike length of approximately 800 meters. Both the Beaver Zone and Andrew Zone remain open at depth. The Company was able to more than double the historic gold grades reported at these two historic targets. The LiDAR completed this summer and the ground IP survey completed in Q4-2021, were also important workings for interpreting the summer's drill results, and preparing for a Phase 3 exploration program. In December 2021, the ground IP survey at the Cabin Gold project was concluded. The survey covered over 21,000 line meters of ground which included all known historic gold bearing zones. The survey resulted in the discovery of three new large surface IP anomalies which have never before seen exploration drilling. The anomalies are highly chargeable and appear to represent the potential for highly sulfidized mineralization near to surface. The Cabin Gold project now as three defined mineralized zones at surface (Arrow, Beaver, and Andrew) resulting in a combined surface strike length of over 1,000 meters. A future Phase 3 Exploration Program will focus on drilling the highest grade defined zones at depth. Slemon and Camp Gold Projects In July 2021, the Company completed a regional airborne LiDAR survey which included the Slemon and Camp Gold projects, located 10km northwest of Cabin Gold. In August 2021, the Company also completed a regional airborne geomagnetic study that included the Slemon and Camp Gold projects. The Company's hypothesis is that there are additional iron formations in the area, similar to the Bugow Iron Formation at the Cabin Gold project. 2.2. The Up Town Gold Project The Company also has an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Up Town Gold property, a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Up Town Gold property consists of six claims covering 3,227 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases. The Up Town Gold property center is approximately 6 km north from downtown Yellowknife and adjoins Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Property, Northbelt Claims (on the northern claim border). The Up Town Gold project has reported multiple high-grade gold occurrences from both Rover's 2017 exploration drill program and historic exploration programs. On December 4, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive assignment agreement (the "First Option Assignment Agreement") with Silver Range and a private company, Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (formerly Melius Capital Corp.) ("Arctic Fox") to assign the First Option for a 75% interest in the Up Town Gold Project. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

