Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rover Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVR   CA77937B1013

ROVER METALS CORP.

(ROVR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 09:30:00 am EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
05:48pROVER METALS : CEO Filing Cert - 2021 Annual Report (Dec-31-2021)
PU
05:48pROVER METALS : Audited Annual 2021 MD&A (Dec-31-2021)
PU
04/28Rover Metals to Host Live Corporate Webinar on May 4th at 2pm EST
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rover Metals : CEO Filing Cert - 2021 Annual Report (Dec-31-2021)

04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV1

Certification of Annual Filings Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Judson Culter, Chief Executive Officer of Rover Metals Corp., certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Rover Metals Corp. (the "issuer") for the financial

  • year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: April 29, 2022

/s/ "Judson Culter"____ Judson Culter

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  • i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

{01486579;1}

Disclaimer

Rover Metals Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROVER METALS CORP.
05:48pROVER METALS : CEO Filing Cert - 2021 Annual Report (Dec-31-2021)
PU
05:48pROVER METALS : Audited Annual 2021 MD&A (Dec-31-2021)
PU
04/28Rover Metals to Host Live Corporate Webinar on May 4th at 2pm EST
AQ
04/26Rover Metals Announces Second Closing of $0.05 Unit Financing
GL
04/26Rover Metals Corp. Appoints Gary Macdonald to Its Advisory Board
CI
03/21Rover Metals Announces Start of Phase 3 Drilling at Cabin Gold Project
MT
03/21Rover Metals Announces Start of Phase 3 Drilling at its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada
GL
03/21Rover Metals Corp. Announces That Phase 3 Exploration Drilling Has Commenced At Its 100..
CI
03/21ROVER METALS : Announces start of phase 3 drilling at cabin gold project, nt, canada
PU
03/21Rover Metals Corp. announced a financing transaction
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,81 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,65 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ROVER METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Rover Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 CAD
Average target price 0,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 375%
Managers and Directors
R. Judson Culter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Charles Minty President & Director
Oliver W. Foeste Chief Financial Officer
Louis Covello Independent Director
Eugene A. Hodgson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVER METALS CORP.-20.00%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.16%58 159
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.38%39 813
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED5.10%25 422
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS1.43%24 823
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.48%20 518