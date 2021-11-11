Log in
    ROVR   CA77937B1013

ROVER METALS CORP.

(ROVR)
  Report
Update on Timing of Phase 2 Exploration Results at Cabin Gold Project

11/11/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia - (November 11, 2021) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) ("Rover" or the "Company") has received an update from ALS Canada and expects to be fully reported on the results of its Summer 2021 Phase 2 Drill Program, at its Cabin Gold Project, by the end of November. The Company anticipates issuing a news release on the results in early December.

Read Full News Release

Disclaimer

Rover Metals Corp. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,81 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2020 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,47 M 6,00 M 5,97 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Average target price 0,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 177%
Managers and Directors
R. Judson Culter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Charles Minty President & Director
Oliver W. Foeste Chief Financial Officer
Louis Covello Independent Director
Eugene A. Hodgson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVER METALS CORP.-31.58%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.87%46 387
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.83%36 577
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-0.41%28 877
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.09%19 464
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.56%15 086