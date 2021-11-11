Update on Timing of Phase 2 Exploration Results at Cabin Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - (November 11, 2021) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) ("Rover" or the "Company") has received an update from ALS Canada and expects to be fully reported on the results of its Summer 2021 Phase 2 Drill Program, at its Cabin Gold Project, by the end of November. The Company anticipates issuing a news release on the results in early December.
