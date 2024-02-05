Rover Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing the gold potential of its existing projects. The Company owns 100% of the mineral resource rights to the Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects. The Cabin Gold Group of Gold Projects consist of Cabin Gold, Slemon Gold and Camp Gold for a total area package of approximately 1,503 hectares. The Cabin Gold project is gold-in-iron formation property. Cabin Gold Project is located approximately 110 kilometers (km) northwest of Yellowknife and 60 km southeast of Fortune Mineralsâ NICO project. Slemon Gold Project is located approximately 10 km northwest of Cabin Gold and Camp Gold is located approximately 20 km northwest of Cabin Gold. It also has an option agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Up Town Gold property. The Up Town Gold property consists of six claims covering approximately 3,227 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases.

Sector -