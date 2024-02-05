Effective February 05, 2024, Rover Metals Corp. will change its name to Rover Critical Minerals Corp.
ROVER MTLS C
Equities
ROVR
CA77937B2003
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.025 CAD
|-16.67%
|-16.67%
|-28.57%
|Dec. 18
|Rover Metals Corp. Announces Resignation of Eugene Hodgson as Director
|CI
|Dec. 18
|Rover Metals Corp. Submits Plan of Operations for Its Let's Go Lithium Project, NV, USA
|CI
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock ROVER MTLS C - Toronto S.E.
- News ROVER MTLS C
- Rover Metals Corp. will Change its Name to Rover Critical Minerals Corp