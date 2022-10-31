Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of Company's own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 31, 2022 at 6.15 p.m. EET

Changes in the holding of Company’s own shares

The second tranche of the Ruby Games acquisition (announced on 12th August 2021) was completed on 27th October, 2022 whereby Rovio Entertainment Corporation acquired 50 percent of Ruby Games shares for a total consideration of USD 32.8 million consisting of USD 19.7 million paid in cash and USD 13.1 million to be paid with existing Rovio shares. Rovio’s ownership of Ruby Games thus increased to 70 percent.

The number of existing Rovio shares transferred on 31st October, 2022 as part of the consideration was 2,355,067.

Following the transfer, Rovio holds a total of 5,856,349 of its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone: +358 40 4858985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has nine game studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.