Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:25 2022-10-31 pm EDT
5.810 EUR   +3.29%
12:16pRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of Company's own shares
GL
12:16pFinnish Video Game Developer Rovio Closes $4.5 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
12:15pRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of Company's own shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of Company's own shares

10/31/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rovio Entertainment Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         October 31, 2022 at 6.15 p.m. EET

Changes in the holding of Company’s own shares

The second tranche of the Ruby Games acquisition (announced on 12th August 2021) was completed on 27th October, 2022 whereby Rovio Entertainment Corporation acquired 50 percent of Ruby Games shares for a total consideration of USD 32.8 million consisting of USD 19.7 million paid in cash and USD 13.1 million to be paid with existing Rovio shares. Rovio’s ownership of Ruby Games thus increased to 70 percent.

The number of existing Rovio shares transferred on 31st October, 2022 as part of the consideration was 2,355,067.

Following the transfer, Rovio holds a total of 5,856,349 of its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone: +358 40 4858985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has nine game studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

 


All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
12:16pRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of Company's own shares
GL
12:16pFinnish Video Game Developer Rovio Closes $4.5 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
12:15pRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of Company's own shares
AQ
11:46aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10..
GL
11:45aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10..
AQ
11:31aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio completes its share buyback programme
GL
11:30aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio completes its share buyback programme
AQ
10/28Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2022
GL
10/28Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2022
AQ
10/28Transcript : Rovio Entertainment Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 318 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 27,5 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net cash 2022 136 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 420 M 418 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,63 €
Average target price 7,42 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-14.51%418
SNAP INC.-78.57%16 260
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-57.36%2 218
DENA CO., LTD.7.68%1 497
FINVOLUTION GROUP-12.17%1 235
ANGI INC.-76.76%1 077